It has been nearly one year since the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max were released. With the one year anniversary being revisited as many users are sending their devices back as part of an upgrade program, many are checking the health of their battery out of curiosity. Turns out the battery degradation is wildly different depending on the user. YouTuber Dmitry Novoselov began the discussion when he posted a tweet asking how people's battery health was for their iPhones. He noted that his iPhone XS battery health was at 91% after one year of use. He wondered if the battery degradation of 9% was normal.

My iPhone Xs is not 1yr old yet and maximum capacity is showing at 91%



Yesterday it was 92%



Does that seem normal? @AppleSupport #BatteryLife pic.twitter.com/HL8gPVfM1L — Dmitry Novoselov 🍉 (@Dimitry49) September 12, 2019

This got people curious and they began to respond. Some reported battery health of 89% and 94% among other scores for different iPhones. YouTuber Justin Tse responded with one of the most striking declines with his battery health at 85%. What's more surprising was when I checked the health of my iPhone XS. It is currently at 99% and still going strong. I received it on day one and have used it ever since. For my charging habits, I leave it on a wireless charger every night from 11 p.m to 6 a.m. (for the most part) like clockwork. I also checked with my co-worker to see how his iPhone X battery has aged over the past two years and he confirmed it is at 86%. In case you are unaware, battery chemistry is not an exact science. Degradation will definitely occur, it just depends on the device and how a person uses it. But it can vary depending on certain differences. Novoselov tagged Apple Support and they responded with this statement:

Hey! Thanks for reaching out. There’s no reason to believe there’s anything wrong based on what you’ve mentioned so far. Your battery is currently delivering peak performance and is in great health currently. If you have other questions or concerns, join us in DM here: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 12, 2019