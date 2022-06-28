Persona 5 Royal Nintendo Switch AnnouncementSource: Atlus

What you need to know

  • During Nintendo's third-party Partner Direct on June 28, 2022, Atlus showed up to reveal that the Persona games are headed to Nintendo Switch.
  • Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 21, 2022, while Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are slated to arrive at a later date.
  • Other spinoff games in the Persona franchise, like Persona 5 Strikers, have previously been released on Nintendo Switch.

During the Nintendo Partner Direct showcase on June 28, 2022, Atlus revealed that at long last, the mainline Persona franchise is headed to Nintendo Switch.

Closing out the showcase, Atlus confirmed that Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 21, 2022. Meanwhile, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are also coming to the Nintendo Switch, but will be arriving at a later date. Atlus has previously brought spinoff games in the franchise to Nintendo Switch, such as Persona 5 Strikers, but now the big role-playing adventures are also on the way.

The Persona games are also coming to Xbox (including Xbox Game Pass) and Persona 5 Royal includes all DLC on Xbox and Windows PC. It's currently unknown if this will also be the case for the Nintendo Switch version.

Everything announced in the June 2022 Nintendo Partner Direct was a game developed by a third-party company, so there's a selection of new titles on the way for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy.

