What you need to know
- During Nintendo's third-party Partner Direct on June 28, 2022, Atlus showed up to reveal that the Persona games are headed to Nintendo Switch.
- Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 21, 2022, while Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are slated to arrive at a later date.
- Other spinoff games in the Persona franchise, like Persona 5 Strikers, have previously been released on Nintendo Switch.
During the Nintendo Partner Direct showcase on June 28, 2022, Atlus revealed that at long last, the mainline Persona franchise is headed to Nintendo Switch.
Closing out the showcase, Atlus confirmed that Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 21, 2022. Meanwhile, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are also coming to the Nintendo Switch, but will be arriving at a later date. Atlus has previously brought spinoff games in the franchise to Nintendo Switch, such as Persona 5 Strikers, but now the big role-playing adventures are also on the way.
The Persona games are also coming to Xbox (including Xbox Game Pass) and Persona 5 Royal includes all DLC on Xbox and Windows PC. It's currently unknown if this will also be the case for the Nintendo Switch version.
Everything announced in the June 2022 Nintendo Partner Direct was a game developed by a third-party company, so there's a selection of new titles on the way for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Are these headphones worth $50 more than Apple's AirPods Max?
The latest Master & Dynamic audio product is here. The MW75 headphones have much to offer including a high price.
Samsung's Starbucks mashup is way cooler than any U2 iPod
Companies doing deals that take one brand and mash it up with another isn't a new concept, but sometimes a company does it better than the rest. Samsung is the latest to get things spot on with a new range of accessories that carry Starbucks branding in a way that will make you wish Apple could follow suit.
Tune in on Tuesday to check out some third-party games on Nintendo Switch!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.