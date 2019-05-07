Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
It's hard to believe, but we're almost halfway through 2019. For those of you that made the New Year's resolution to do a better job of saving money and staying on top of your budgeting - how's that going? If the answer is not great, fear not. We've compiled a great list of the top personal finance apps for iPhone to help you better understand and monitor your financial picture.
Mint: Top choice
With an intuitive user interface and customizable tools like bill reminders, Mint has been one of the top choices for personal finance management for many years. It's designed for you to input all your financial information like bank and credit card accounts to help you see where you could be saving money. It can even give you tips to raise your credit score and calculate your total net worth. Best of all, the app is free.
Quicken: Pocket accountant
The quicken app has been around even longer than Mint and is jam-packed with features. You can not only track all your transactions and accounts, but you can also plan for retirement and track the value of your property. On the flip side, the app requires a bit of a learning curve due to all its features and you have to buy an annual subscription starting at $34.99.
You Need a Budget (YNAB): Yes you do
The great thing about YNAB is that it doubles as an educational tool. It provides not only helpful support but also instructional videos on how to avoid debt or cut costs. In fact, there's an entire training regimen. Otherwise, there are the usual expected budgeting tools and spend monitoring. If you want to try YNAB, you can do so for free for 34 days. Then it'll be $83.99 per year.
Prism: Pay those bills
Got bills to pay? Bet you do. Prism is a free app that can help you track all the bills that you need to pay and then pay them for you using the method of your choice (credit card, bank account, etc). All of your upcoming payments will be shown to you in the form of a calendar so you can see your upcoming obligations.
Spendee: Split the bill
If you've got roommates or some other co-habitation situation, this app can help you track what everyone owes and spends. It allows all co-living individuals to track cash flows, set budgets, and divvy up expenses. There's no easier way to divide up utility and cleaning bills! However, the free trial only lasts 7 days, after which you will have to subscribe starting at $1.99 per month.
Monefy: Track expenses
If you don't like manually typing up spreadsheets to track your expenses, this free app is for you. You easily input your expenses into the app, and it will give you a great visualization of where all your expenses are coming from and sync the data between all your devices, but you'll need to use your Dropbox account.
Personal Capital: Comprehensive picture
Here's a great personal finance app that gives you a complete picture of your spending and net worth while also keeping track of all your investments. Amazingly, the app is integrated with over 14,000 different financial institutions. You'll be able to link your accounts and track all of your holdings in real time. You'll even get advice on the risk in your portfolio. Best of all, the app is permanently free, but there are high fees for advisory services.
Birch Finance: Get rewarded
Birch is here to help you maximize your relationship with your financial institution. You log in with your financial institutions' credentials, which will allow Birch to view your spending history. Then, it will provide tips on how to earn more points, miles, cash back, etc. It even has a geolocation feature to tell you what deals and reward possibilities are nearby based on what financial institutions you use - all for free!
Acorns: Little goes a long way
This finance app serves as a type of robo-advisor that encourages you to set aside spare change or round up the purchases you make so that the extra is invested into a portfolio. This is an easy way to regularly saving money in an automatic, non-intrusive way. While there aren't many portfolios to choose from, management fees start as low as $1 per month.
Robinhood: Free investing
An incredibly popular app for beginner investors, Robinhood is a completely free way to invest in an array of popular securities such as ETFs. There are no commission fees for trading. Additionally, Robinhood also allows trading for several types of cryptocurrencies. After you begin trading, you'll see all your assets laid out in intuitive charts to stay on top of your investments.
Tycoon: Freelance much?
Are you a freelancer who handles a variety of flexible work? If so, Tycoon can help you keep track of all your gigs and projects, and remember if you've been paid or not. Consider it a personal balance sheet. Now that everything is in one place, you can see if future gigs are as good as your previous ones.
