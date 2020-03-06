What you need to know
- Philips has confirmed via Twitter that the Hue Bridge v1 will stop getting software updates after April 2020.
- Philips initially announced that support was winding up in April of 2019.
- After April, the v1 will not work with the Hue app, or any digital assistants.
Philips has confirmed via Twitter that support for the Hue Bridge v1 will stop after April 2020.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, in a tweet to a disgruntled customer Philips said:
After April 2020 no software updates will be made available for the Hue Bridge v1 and compatibility with our online services will be terminated at that time. The Hue Bridge v1 can still be controlled locally via the dedicated Philips Hue Bridge v1 app. >>
Back in April of 2019, Philips made the following announcement regarding the Hue Bridge v1:
Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting) introduced the Hue Bridge v1 more than five years ago. New and improved versions of the bridge have been introduced since then. In order to help ensure that our customers continue to receive the best-connected lighting performance experience possible, Signify has therefore decided to eventually discontinue further software updates and online services for the Hue Bridge v1 and instead focus on supporting our Hue Bridge v2 ecosystem.
We have now arrived at the discontinuation of further software updates and online services part of this announcement. The Hue Bridge v1 will still work with the dedicated Hue Bridge v1 app, however, it will no longer work with the official Hue app because that requires your Bridge to be on the latest software. Your Bridge will also stop working with digital assistants like Alexa and Siri.
Philips has reassured customers it has no such plans to wind up support for the v2 Bridge anytime soon, and that it is not working on a new bridge currently.
