Philips Hue made quite the splash at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, with the introduction of a whopping 11 new outdoor light fixtures, the first of which are now available. A total of seven new lights can be purchased today, including for the first time, recessed versions of white and color downlights.

With our latest additions to the Philips Hue outdoor collection, we offer consumers endless possibilities to create unique and personalized light effects that enhance their home's curb appeal and set the right outdoor mood for every occasion.

As with most Hue accessories, the updated lineup of lights can display up to 16 million colors, and 50,000 shades of white. Each fixture can be controlled via the Philips Hue app, as well as with the various voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit.

The following Hue lights are available for purchase at the Philips Hue online store and Best Buy as of today:

Philips Hue Lily XL