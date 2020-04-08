What you need to know
- Seven Philips Hue lights introduced at CES are available now.
- Two fixtures are designed for the great outdoors, four are recessed downlights.
- Latest lighting can be purchased directly from Philips Hue and Best Buy.
Philips Hue made quite the splash at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, with the introduction of a whopping 11 new outdoor light fixtures, the first of which are now available. A total of seven new lights can be purchased today, including for the first time, recessed versions of white and color downlights.
With our latest additions to the Philips Hue outdoor collection, we offer consumers endless possibilities to create unique and personalized light effects that enhance their home's curb appeal and set the right outdoor mood for every occasion.
As with most Hue accessories, the updated lineup of lights can display up to 16 million colors, and 50,000 shades of white. Each fixture can be controlled via the Philips Hue app, as well as with the various voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit.
The following Hue lights are available for purchase at the Philips Hue online store and Best Buy as of today:
Philips Hue Lily XL
An updated version of the popular outdoor spot light, the Lily XL is now available. This larger version includes a more powerful spotlight, creating a dramatic effect wherever it is aimed at.
Get the style of the Lily spot with a larger, more powerful light still in a low-voltage fixture. Use the hood to reduce glare, whether using white light or one of 16 million colors.
Philips Hue Econic Outdoor Pedestal
A North America exclusive path light, dubbed the Hue Econic Pedestal, brings the smarts to one of the outdoor staples. These low voltage lights are smaller than the original but still retain the lantern like design.
Cast diffused light all around with the Econic pedestal low voltage light. A sophisticated black outdoor fixture that features a beautiful light effect, whether you're shining white light or one of 16 million colors.
Philips Hue White Appear Outdoor Wall Light
The Hue Appear offers both color and white light in a sleek modern design that is suited for the outdoors. This light casts "triangles" of light against whatever surface that it is mounted to for a truly unique look.
The Appear wall light offers 16 million colors of subtle yet powerful light by directing its beams both up and down, creating a sharp, directed triangle of light against the wall of your front or back patio.
Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlight 4-inch
The Hue White Ambiance Downlight replaces existing recessed fixtures for a clean and seamless look. This 4-inch version sports updated Bluetooth capabilities.
Add a Hue White Ambiance 4-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Downlight 4-inch
The White and Color Ambiance version of the 4-inch downlight offers up to 16 million different shades of whites and colors. With this release, you can finally ditch the ugly bulbs in favor of a cleaner solution.
Add color to your home with the 4-inch recessed retrofit downlight, which offers 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light. Philips Hue downlights give a clean, minimalistic look that keep the focus on your interior design. They feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights - even while away from home.
Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlight 5/6-inch
Now available in a 5/6-inch version, the Hue White Ambiance Downlight offers color temperature adjustments that can help to energize and calm. Like all Philips Hue products, it works in conjunction with the Hue Bridge, and this version includes direct to device Bluetooth.
Add a Hue White Ambiance 5/6-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Downlight 5/6-inch
A proper recessed Philips Hue color downlight is finally available! This larger 5/6-inch version can finally bring playful colors to your kitchen, basement, or anywhere you have recessed lights.
Add color to your home with the 5/6-inch recessed retrofit downlight, which offers 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light. Philips Hue downlights give a clean, minimalistic look that keep the focus on your interior design. They feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights even - while away from home.
Philips Hue White Ambiance GU-10 2-Pack
An updated 2-pack of GU-10 White Ambiance bulbs is also now available. The updated version bundles two bulbs at a low price, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Add two White ambiance spots to enhance your home with a range of warm white to cool daylight. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
