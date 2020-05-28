A big update to the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box will allow users to access Siri control, as well as support for HDR10+ content and Dolby Vision.

In a press release, details of the latest update were revealed:

With its latest software update, Signify enriches the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box with even more functionality than the previously announced voice control and infrared remote control. It now also supports HDR10+/Dolby Vision* content for compatible TV's.

Now, users can enjoy synchronized lighting effects when viewing Dolby Vision or HDR10+ content. Previously, this worked by way of passthrough, but you couldn't sync your lights.

The other big update is voice control support, notably for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. This is currently only in English, but the press release states "at launch", suggesting more language support may be on the way:

Popcorn in one hand and a drink in the other, all set and ready to turn on your personal surround lighting experience? Simply ask Alexa, Google Assistant**, or Siri to help you out! The latest software update adds voice control (English only at launch) to the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. It lets users power the sync box on or off, start or stop light sync, switch from audio to gaming or video mode, and even switch HDMI channels with an easy voice command.

The final update means the Sync Box can now respond to a standard infrared TV remote, or a Harmony universal remote, allowing users to switch between multiple HDMI devices or turning the box on and off.

These latest features are available by way of a software update, found in the Hue Sync mobile app, specifically the settings menu.