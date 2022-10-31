The iPhone 15 Pro might not get the camera upgrade we'd hoped for
That 8P camera might not be after all.
Previous rumors of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max getting an 8P camera might have been wide of the mark, according to a new report.
The camera upgrade, rumored for a while now, would see the new Pro models getting an upgraded camera setup to differentiate them from the non-Pro models further. But now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that might not be the case.
No-go Kuo
I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series's adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true.October 30, 2022
The 8P references the number of elements inside the cameras and would have seen the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro have an extra element over the current models. That would, in turn, theoretically at least allow for images with less distortion.
While rumors of the 8P construction have been knocking around for a little while, Kuo now says that the "rumored iPhone 15 Pro series's adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true," although he didn't go into details as to why that would be.
While disappointing, the news wouldn't likely affect the biggest upgrade we expect next year's iPhone 15 Pro Max to get. Rumors have that device being called the iPhone 15 Ultra, adding an all-new periscope lens to the mix.
The addition of a periscope lens would allow Apple to increase significantly the level of zoom offered by the flagship iPhone. The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models only provide a maximum of 3x optical zoom — the move to a periscope lens could see that extended to 10x. That would undoubtedly make the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra the best iPhone for photographers to date.
If Apple follows its usual release schedule,, we can expect Apple to announce its new iPhones in September of 2023, likely with USC-C offered rather than Lightning. for the first time.
