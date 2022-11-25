Verizon's Black Friday iPhone 14 Pro deal could get you $1,900 of Apple gear for nothing
We can't quite believe this is real.
We haven't seen many good iPhone 14 deals so far this Black Friday, but this one from Verizon sort of takes the cake. In fact, we can't quite believe this is real. That's because, if you play your cards right, buying an iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon could land you a staggering $1,900 worth of Apple stuff at no upfront cost. Here's the breakdown.
- You can save up to $1,000 by trading in an old device on select unlimited plans, and you'll get $200 when you switch.
- You can get up to $800 off another iPhone 14 Pro on select 5G unlimited plans, and another $200
- You'll get a free Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) when you buy the iPhone 14 Pro.
- You'll also get a free Apple iPad (9th generation) (64GB)
- You'll also get $70 off Beats Fit Pro headphones, and Verizon will reimburse you for the rest of the cost by way of a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard.
This iPhone deal from Verizon is so outrageous we can't quite believe it's real. There are a couple of hoops to jump through, but saving big is pretty easy.
This deal is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro, and you need to pick up a 5G unlimited plan to take full advantage of the offer.
The iPhone 14 Pro is the best iPhone Apple has ever created, with all-new Dynamic Island, Always-on Display, 48MP camera, and more. Apple's 9th generation iPad is the company's best entry-level iPad and is perfect for watching movies or browsing the web. The Apple Watch SE serves as a tremendous fitness tracker and health device, and Apple's Beats Fit Pro are fantastic noise-canceling headphones. Get all of this included when you pick up an iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon. Move fast, the deal ends Sunday.
