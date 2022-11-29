You've only got a day before Verizon's incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPhone deal is over

So that monster Verizon deal that we thought would be over by not isn't quite finished with us yet - there is now one day left before you've missed your chance to grab over $1,900 in free stuff and savings. Yeah, you can read that again if you'd like, but it's not going to change. It's a stonker of a deal. There are also slightly smaller variants of the deal on other iPhone handsets, but bear in mind that this one is for the iPhone 14 Pro. Here are the details:

You can save up to $1,000 by trading in an old device on select unlimited plans, and you'll get $200 when you switch.

You can get up to $800 off another iPhone 14 Pro on select 5G unlimited plans, and another $200

Then, you'll ge a free Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation

And a free Apple iPad 9th generation

You'll get $70 off Beats Fit Pro headphones, and Verizon will reimburse you for the rest of the cost by way of a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard.

Four stunning free gifts thanks to Verizon and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

(opens in new tab) Up to $1000 off iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with trade-in at Verizon, $200, buy one get one free, free iPad, free Apple Watch, free Beats (opens in new tab) The beast is back. Get up to $1000 off your iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in, $200 for free, a second line with $800 off and $200 for free on that line too, a free Apple Watch SE, a free iPad 9, and a free pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones.

(opens in new tab) Up to $1000 off iPhone 14 with trade-in at Verizon, $200, buy one get one free, free iPad, free Apple Watch, free Beats (opens in new tab) The beast is back. Get up to $1000 off your iPhone 14 when you trade-in, $200 for free, a second line with $800 off and $200 for free on that line too, a free Apple Watch SE, a free iPad 9, and a free pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones.

(opens in new tab) Get $200 and a free Apple Watch when you buy iPhone 13 Pro on Verizon (opens in new tab) Grab yourself an iPhone 13 Pro at Verizon and you'll get an Apple Watch and $200 thrown in to sweeten the deal.

(opens in new tab) Get $200 and a free Apple Watch when you buy iPhone 13 on Verizon (opens in new tab) You can buy an iPhone 13 at Verizon, and they'll throw in $200 and a free Apple Watch.

(opens in new tab) Get $200 and a free Apple Watch when you buy iPhone 12 on Verizon (opens in new tab) You can buy an iPhone 12 at Verizon, and they'll throw in $200 and a free Apple Watch.

This deal is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro, and you need to pick up a 5G unlimited plan to take full advantage of the offer.