AirSoap's effective, high-energy Electric Wind™ technology reduces and eliminates invisible particulates like pet dander, pollen and dust mites, thereby reducing allergy symptoms and improving sleep quality. Instead of traditional, filter-based air purifiers using a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) system that requires costly replacement filters and loses effectiveness overtime, AirSoap uses washable, reusable, graphene collecting plates that are more effective at cleaning the air.

PhoneSoap, the brand behind the popular line of UV-based phone sanitizer accessories , has released its first entry into the home air purification market. The AirSoap , which is available today, promises to kill airborne bacteria through a series of dishwasher-safe reusable collection plates that don't require replacement.

AirSoap's advanced air purification system traps and kills even the smallest viruses, down to 14.6 nanometers, which is much more effective than even the best disposable HEPA filters that can only filter down to 300 nanometers.

The AirSoap combines what PhoneSoap calls Electric Wind Technology that kills bacteria and polarizes airborne particles with a set of graphene collection plates which removes the particulates down to 14.6nm in size. PhoneSoap states that this system does not diminish over time, thus removing additional costs associated with replacing filters, and allowing the AirSoap to consume less energy than traditional air purifiers.

PhoneSoap's purifier features adjustable fan speeds plus an automatic mode, each of which are "whisper-quiet" with the maximum speed noise levels reaching just 58dB. The AirSoap can cover rooms up to 400 square feet in size, with a rated Clean Air Delivery Rate of 200 m^3/h. While the AirSoap features a smart automatic mode, it does not include any form of smart home connectivity, instead relying strictly on controls located on-device.

The AirSoap air purifier is available for purchase now directly from PhoneSoap for $399.99. Additional information about the AirSoap can be found at PhoneSoap.com, and be sure to check back soon for our full hands-on review.