We're always touching our mobile devices and taking them out in public. Unfortunately, this means they can quickly pick up germs, many of them dangerous. With the PhoneSoap HomeSoap, you can remove those germs using UV-C light. Big enough for an iPad Pro (but not a MacBook), the PhoneSoap HomeSoap is an all-in-one bacteria-busting solution that's ideal for families and offices alike. All you need is 10 minutes to remove the germs.

For multi-use cleaning PhoneSoap HomeSoap Price: $200 Bottom line: The electronics sanitizer works with smartphones, tablets, and other devices big and small to kill germs in just minutes. The Good Quick cleaning time

On/off button

Holds various objects, not just electronics The Bad Can't fit all of your electronics

Kill those germs What is the PhoneSoap HomeSoap? You will find bacteria everywhere. Unfortunately, a lot of those germs can make us sick. Because electronic devices like iPhones and iPads are often warm (or kept in places like a pocket or purse), germs can grow on them quickly. To remove those germs, you can use disinfectant wipes or similar products. For a less messy solution, there are products like the PhoneSoap HomeSoap. Like the rest of the PhoneSoap lineup, the HomeSoap uses UV-C light, a type of light that uses a short-wave, ultraviolet light that can break apart virus DNA. UV-C can also neutralize those ever-pesky superbugs that have developed a resistance to antibiotics. Measuring 5.96-by-11.15-by-15 inches, the Homesoap looks a lot like a computer tower and is available in black or white. Meanwhile, the inside measures 3.66-by-9.24-by-13.18 inches. In total, the device offers 27 times the sanitizing space of the original PhoneSoap.

To operate, simply open up the door, add your objects, then close the door. The HomeSoap offers an auto and manual model. The former and default mode begins the sanitization process every time the door closes while the latter requires that the door is closed and you touch a button. Both methods automatically turn off once the cleaning process is complete. The cleaning process takes 10 minutes and kills 99.99 percent of bacteria. During that time, you'll see a glowing white icon on the front of the device. The light on the icon turns off after sanitation. That's it! The UV-C light works best with objects that have a hard, non-porous surface. In addition to phones and tablets, this can include small laptops, remote controls, a Nintendo Switch, and also non-electronics such as baby bottles and binkies. UV light is less effective with items made from fabrics and other porous materials, even if they can fit into the machine. Extras The HomeSoap includes both a 2.4A USB and 2.4A USB C port accessible on the front, inside of the device. These ports allow you to charge up to two devices while they are also being sanitized. They continue charging even after cleaning ends. About the Coronavirus According to PhoneSoap: PhoneSoap has been tested and clinically proven to kill 99.99% of Influenza type A, an enveloped virus similar to the coronavirus. PhoneSoap has also been tested to kill strong bacteria such as Staph aureus. Beautiful design PhoneSoap HomeSoap: What I like

The HomeSoap is a step in the right direction for families looking for an all-in-one cleaning solution for electronics and other small items. If you own multiple devices, this is the PhoneSoap to consider. Simple to use, the HomeSoap offers cleaning in just 10 minutes. As a bonus, you can charge your devices during and after the cleaning process. Pricey, not big enough PhoneSoap HomeSoap: What I don't like Until the introduction of the HomeSoap, PhoneSoap's lineup of sanitation products, as the company name suggests, catered nearly exclusively to handsets such as the iPhone. With the HomeSoap, the company is finally making it possible to use UV-C light to clean other electronics, such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. At $200, the HomeSoap should be big enough to clean laptops also such as the MacBook Pro. It's not, which is unfortunate. Still, admittingly, because UV-C light can only kill surface bacteria, even if the HomeSoap device were big enough to hold your laptop, it would miss germs found on the keyboard and screen. This omission and clarification are both worth noting.

I also have a problem with PhoneSoap's decision to add the USB ports to the inside of the device. This choice makes sense, given the design of the rest of the device. And kudos goes to the company for adding the ports at all. However, having reviewed the PhoneSoap Pro with its external "acoustic outlets," PhoneSoap has shown there's a better way to do this. How designed, the PhoneSoap Pro allows you to hear notifications on your devices while they are being charged and sanitized. This isn't possible on the HomeSoap.

Consider it, but ... PhoneSoap HomeSoap 3.5 out of 5 The only things holding the HomeSoap back is its inability to hold larger electronics such as laptops, and the odd placement of its two USB ports for charging. Looking past these issues, the HomeSoap serves a useful purpose, especially in locations where a large number of mobile devices reside.