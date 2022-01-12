Best cases for AirPods Pro iMore 2022

You love your AirPods Pro; you'd like to protect the case from scuffs and scratches. A protective case is what you need. Note that the AirPods Pro have a different form factor from the AirPods 2 or AirPods 3, as noted in our article about Airpods 3 vs. AirPods Pro. The cases will not be interchangeable between models. Here are some of the best cases for AirPods Pro.

TwelveSouth AirSnap Pro

Classy and elegant: TwelveSouth AirSnap Pro

High-quality elegance

The AirSnap Pro is a protective and durable leather case for your AirPods Pro. It comes with an S-clip to prevent loss, but you can easily remove it if you want to use a standard keychain instead. The AirSnap Pro also includes a carrying strap, so you have multiple ways to transport it. The leather itself is premium and will keep your AirPods Pro safe and secure.

Skinit Airpods Pro Skin

Just a skin: Skinit AirPods Pro Skins

This isn't a case; rather, it's a skin designed to personalize your tech and keep it from scuffs. Choose from a huge variety of designs. You'll find your favorite team logos, flags, geometric patterns, marble looks, and much more. The premium 3M vinyl is easy to apply and remove without residue.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Durable heavy-duty protection: Spigen Rugged Armor Case

If you want heavy-duty protection but with a more elegant style, then the Rugged Armor case is what you want. It has a carbon fiber design and is made of tough, durable silicone that will withstand pretty much anything you throw at it. The case also comes with a keyring for easier portability.

From $15 at Amazon
i-Blason Cosmo Series

Go for the cosmos: i-Blason Cosmo Series Case

The classic Cosmo design from i-Blason that has graced many generations of iPhone cases and other Apple Watch accessories is now available for your AirPods Pro. The Cosmo design is a marble pattern with a gorgeous mix of rose gold, pink, white, and gray. It's sure to give your AirPods Pro a bit of flair while keeping it safe from everyday wear and tear. There is also a carrying strap, so you never lose sight of your AirPods Pro.

From $15 at Walmart
V-MORO Genuine Leather Protective Cover

Standout leather: V-MORO Genuine Leather Protective Cover

V-MORO's leather case is made with genuine leather, so there's no faux pas here. It comes in three colors: black, brown, and dark brown, and the browns are sure to develop a nice patina over time. The leather also provides full protection for your AirPods Pro charging case, keeping it safe from scuffs and scratches. It comes with a metal carabiner for easy carry.

From $16 at Amazon
Esr Airpods Pro Silicone Case Render Cropped

Smooth protection: ESR Upgraded Protective Cover for AirPods Pro

This soft silicone cover for your AirPods Pro case carries a slim profile but will protect your AirPods Pro from scratches, drops, and bumps. It has a snug fit and a small hole on the front so you can quickly see the charging LED indicator. It also has a free carabiner, so you can clip it on to anything, anywhere, and it comes in a bunch of colors.

$7 at Amazon
Spigen Tough Armor

Built tough: Spigen Tough Armor Case

If you need something more rugged, then Spigen's Tough Armor is all you need. This durable case will protect your AirPods Pro case from pretty much everything. Whether you drop it from ten floors up or something heavy drops on top of it—your AirPods are safe. It also comes with a keyring for easier portability.

$16 at Amazon
Speck Products Presidio Pro Airpods Pro Case Render Cropped

Colorfully protective: Speck Products Presidio PRO Airpods PRO Case

Totally chic, this case from Speck protects with a grippy matte material. It's co-molded with a hard outer shell and a soft rubber interior to keep your headphones safe from drops and bumps. It comes in several colors, but I love the Goji Berry Pink/Silk Scarf Red shown here.

From $19 at Amazon
Minnie Mouse silicone AirPods Pro case

House of mouse: Disney Mickey and Minnie Silicone Case

Disney magic

Disney lovers will want to snag up this cute Mickey or Minnie-themed case. It's made with soft silicone that is a joy to hold, and it even comes with a carrying strap with a ring, so it's impossible to lose your AirPods Pro. This case is sure to turn the heads of Disney lovers everywhere.

From $7 at Amazon
KINGXBAR Luxury Series AirPods Pro Case

A touch of luxury: KINGXBAR Luxury Series AirPods Pro Case

If you like a little bling on your accessories, this one is right up your alley. Sparkly crystals adorn this fun case, ensuring your AirPods Pro stand out from the crowd.

$16 at Amazon
ESR Hybrid Clear Carrying Case for AirPods Pro

Clear protection: ESR Hybrid Translucent Cover

If you want something that just protects your AirPods Pro case without adding color, then the Hybrid case is what you want. It's made with a clear TPU material with a matte finish on the accents, so the original white shines through, but it's safe from scratches, bumps, and drops. It comes with a keychain.

From $10 at Amazon
BGR Airpods Pro Case Cover

Fits like a glove: BRG Airpods Pro Case Cover

BRG offers this simple silicone cover, which snugly fits over your AirPods Pro charging case and keeps it safe from everyday scuffs and nicks. It comes in a variety of colors, so you're sure to find one perfect for you.

From $7 at Amazon
Catalyst Premium Edition Waterproof Case For Airpods Pro Render Cropped

Waterproof protection: Catalyst - Premium Edition Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro

Protect your AirPods Pro on your outdoor adventures with this ultra-protective case. The case is waterproof up to 3.3 feet (one meter) underwater and can withstand drops of up to four feet (1.2 meters.) Yet the case does not interfere with wireless charging. Choose from several color options.

$35 at Amazon
Spigen Classic Shuffle Airpods Pro Case Render

A protective throwback: Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods Pro Case

Hey retro Apple fans, how fun is this? Spigen pays tribute to the original iPod shuffle with the design of this silicone case. It does come with a metal carabiner clip.

$17 at Amazon
ESR Bounce with Fur Pom-Pom keychain

Cute flair: ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Fur Pom-Pom Keychain

This soft silicone cover comes in a nice variety of pastel colors and will protect your AirPods Pro charging case from everyday bumps, drops, and scuffs. It also comes with a cute faux-fur pom-pom dust plug to prevent dust from getting in the charging port and a keychain attachment.

$9 at Amazon
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Airpods Pro Render Cropped

Ultra-rugged: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for AirPods Pro

Whether you're taking your AirPods Pro on an outdoor adventure, or you just like the ultra-rugged look, SUPCASE offers something unique here. The TPU and polycarbonate hardshell gives you some serious drop protection.

From $16 at Amazon
Litodream Airpods Pro Soft Silicone Case Render Cropped

Cool cats and kittens: LitoDream Airpod Pro Case Soft Silicone

Why not let your AirPods Pro wear a little flair? If leopard print isn't for you, there are plenty of other options, such as florals and solids. Some come with a bonus like a keychain or matching Apple Watch band.

From $9 at Amazon
Elago Aw5 Airpods Pro Case Game Console Render Cropped

Throwback: elago AW5 Compatible with Airpods Pro Case

We just love elago's fun retro designs. Who says your AirPods have to look like AirPods? Channel your inner gamer with this adorable "handheld game console"-style case.

From $17 at Amazon

The best AirPods Pro cases for you

Whether you're looking for something soft and silicone, luxurious and leather, or rough and rugged, these are some of the best AirPods Pro cases on the market. If we may make some suggestions, we like the TwelveSouth AirSnap Pro because TwelveSouth has nothing but high-quality products, and this AirPods Pro case is no exception. This is premium full-grain leather, not the cheap stuff.

If you're looking for a protective case at a lower price point, we like the Spigen Rugged Armor. This one offers a ton of durability and protection for your AirPods Pro without looking like something from an army base.

And finally, if you like super cute AirPods Pro cases, we also recommend the KINGXBAR Luxury Series AirPods Pro Case because it adds some blingy flair to your AirPods Pro without breaking the bank.

