You love your AirPods Pro; you'd like to protect the case from scuffs and scratches. A protective case is what you need. Note that the AirPods Pro have a different form factor from the AirPods 2 or AirPods 3, as noted in our article about Airpods 3 vs. AirPods Pro. The cases will not be interchangeable between models. Here are some of the best cases for AirPods Pro.

The best AirPods Pro cases for you

Whether you're looking for something soft and silicone, luxurious and leather, or rough and rugged, these are some of the best AirPods Pro cases on the market. If we may make some suggestions, we like the TwelveSouth AirSnap Pro because TwelveSouth has nothing but high-quality products, and this AirPods Pro case is no exception. This is premium full-grain leather, not the cheap stuff.

If you're looking for a protective case at a lower price point, we like the Spigen Rugged Armor. This one offers a ton of durability and protection for your AirPods Pro without looking like something from an army base.

And finally, if you like super cute AirPods Pro cases, we also recommend the KINGXBAR Luxury Series AirPods Pro Case because it adds some blingy flair to your AirPods Pro without breaking the bank.