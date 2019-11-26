The whole comparison takes place in a 10-minute YouTube video that is well worth watching. During that video we learn that Stalman has a 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.6GHz 6-core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM. The 16-inch MacBook Pro that he's been testing for a while now features a 2.4GHz 8-core i9 processor and the same 32GB of RAM. So how did the two compare?

All of the buzz surrounding the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been about that new keyboard. Even the new, bigger display has been largely ignored in favor of keyboard tests. But there's more to this machine than that, and photographer Tyler Stalman has been comparing it to his 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro. And it turns out, it's pretty damned fast.

Depending on what apps are used, the new machine absolutely smokes the old one. And not just by a little bit. Tests using photography workflows and Adobe Lightroom saw improvements in export time compared to the older notebook, but it's video handling where things really get out of hand.

As an example, Stalman exported a 10-minute Final Cut Pro X H265 and ProRes video. The process took 12 minutes 29 seconds on the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro and just 5 minutes 09 seconds on the new 16-inch model. It was a similar story when Stalman exported RAW video files in DaVinci Resolve with a time of 3 hours 21 minutes on the older computer. That time fell to just 48 minutes on the new one. That's a huge time savings.

There's no doubting this new MacBook Pro is quick and with eight cores, it should be. Be sure to check out Tyler's full video for the rundown on all of his tests for both photographers and videographers. If you do this kind of thing for a living, you're probably going to want to upgrade.