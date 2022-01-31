Pinterest has updated its iOS app to allow people to "try on" furniture in their own homes using augmented reality technology.

As part of the move, major retailers such as Wayfair and Target have teamed up with Pinterest to make more than 20,000 products available via the new service according to a Engadget report. If this all sounds familiar it's because Pinterest already offered something very similar for beauty products and, just like those, these furniture items will also be shoppable — see something that looks great in your home? You can buy it straight away.

This being 2022, Engadget also notes that this could all set Pinterest up for a world where the metaverse is a real thing. That's something Pinterest's head of engineering Jeremy King would probably agree with, too.

In addition to boosting Pinterest's commerce features, having a catalog of shoppable AR objects would seem to make the service well-positioned for an eventual metaverse play, should one ever materialize. "We're definitely watching it," King says of the metaverse. "The good news is all this technology translates exactly into the metaverse. I think it's on its way, but there's not a lot of people shopping for physical objects yet in the metaverse."

Want to take this all for a spin? You can download Pinterest from the App Store right now and try it for yourself.