Pixelmator has announced that version 2.0 of its software will be made available on November 19.

The new update will bring support for both macOS Big Sur and Apple's new M1 chip, the first-ever Apple silicon offering from the company.

Pixelmator says the new software, nicknamed Junipero, will be able to take advantage of M1-powered Macs for up to 15x faster machine learning, from the release:

Full, native support for the incredible M1 chip means Pixelmator Pro is blazingly fast on M1-powered Macs and tools like ML Super Resolution are up to a staggering 15x faster.

Pixelmator 2.0 will also have a fresh new icon and look to match the new Big Sur update, as well as a new unified toolbar:

An interface redesigned from the ground up with a beautifully modern Mac appearance, a new Effects Browser, workspaces for photography, design, painting, and illustration, interface customization, and much more.

Pixelmator says it has "meticulously fine-tuned" every part of its interface. There's also a new Effects browser, and full interface customization, as well as new workspace presets and a more compact browser.

Pixelmator Pro is a big favorite in our best photo editing apps fro Mac roundup.

New Apple silicon support will also provide a big boost:

Native support for the incredible new M1 chip lets you take full advantage of the power of all the new Apple silicon devices. Thanks to its entirely Metal-powered editing engine, Pixelmator Pro can use the unified memory architecture of Apple Silicon to greatly speed up image editing. With a dedicated Neural Engine in the M1 chip, the Core ML-powered features of Pixelmator Pro will see huge performance boosts of up to a staggering 15 times.

As per previous releases, Pixelmator's latest update will be free to those who already own the software, which costs $39.99 on the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro 2.0 will be released on November 19.