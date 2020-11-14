What you need to know
- Pixelmator 2.0 is coming very soon.
- The new update will bring native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip.
- It will also bring macOS Big Sur compatibility, a new design, and more.
Pixelmator has announced that version 2.0 of its software will be made available on November 19.
The new update will bring support for both macOS Big Sur and Apple's new M1 chip, the first-ever Apple silicon offering from the company.
Pixelmator says the new software, nicknamed Junipero, will be able to take advantage of M1-powered Macs for up to 15x faster machine learning, from the release:
Full, native support for the incredible M1 chip means Pixelmator Pro is blazingly fast on M1-powered Macs and tools like ML Super Resolution are up to a staggering 15x faster.
Pixelmator 2.0 will also have a fresh new icon and look to match the new Big Sur update, as well as a new unified toolbar:
An interface redesigned from the ground up with a beautifully modern Mac appearance, a new Effects Browser, workspaces for photography, design, painting, and illustration, interface customization, and much more.
Pixelmator says it has "meticulously fine-tuned" every part of its interface. There's also a new Effects browser, and full interface customization, as well as new workspace presets and a more compact browser.
Pixelmator Pro is a big favorite in our best photo editing apps fro Mac roundup.
New Apple silicon support will also provide a big boost:
Native support for the incredible new M1 chip lets you take full advantage of the power of all the new Apple silicon devices.
Thanks to its entirely Metal-powered editing engine, Pixelmator Pro can use the unified memory architecture of Apple Silicon to greatly speed up image editing.
With a dedicated Neural Engine in the M1 chip, the Core ML-powered features of Pixelmator Pro will see huge performance boosts of up to a staggering 15 times.
As per previous releases, Pixelmator's latest update will be free to those who already own the software, which costs $39.99 on the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro 2.0 will be released on November 19.
Apple Silicon
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro is one of the best editing suites on Mac, and it's even more powerful thanks to a new update. Along with support for macOS Catalina, Pixelmator Pro now offers improved performance and de-noise technology.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 messages going missing? You're not alone.
A new report says iPhone 12 users are seeing issues with SMS messages, group chats, and notifications. However, it's unclear if the problem is hardware or software-related.
Review: The iPhone 12 mini is a lot of iPhone in a tiny package
The iPhone 12 mini is finally here and it's been what I've longed for since the iPhone 5s. It may be my favorite design in years, but I do have a few complaints.
Minimalist task manager Smart Tasks picks up macOS Big Sur widgets
Not all task managers need to be complicated behemoths and Smart Tasks is one that goes another way. It just got all the new macOS Big Sur love, too.
Leather cases give the iPhone 12 Pro a sophisticated look and feel
If you like the idea of protecting your gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro without taking away from its sophisticated design, consider a fine leather case. These beautifully crafted leather cases will only add distinction and charm to an already impressive smartphone.