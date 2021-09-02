Pixelmator Pro is now available in a new beta that brings with it Shortcut support for macOS Monetery.

Version 2.2 Carmel is on the way soon and is set to debut with the release of Apple's new macOS software later this year. Pixelmator says that full compatibility for that release is coming, including support for all-new Shortcuts in macOS. The first version will feature 24 Shortcuts, and they're all available to try now in beta through TestFlight.

Pixelmator stated, "We've really been looking forward to TestFlight for macOS for a while now so we wanted to be one of the first apps available on it, even if TestFlight itself is still in beta." Pixelmator is offering 500 users the chance to sign up initially so you'll have to move fast. It notes the usual warning about using software in beta and says people should only join if they know and accept the potential risks.

Apple announced shortcuts for macOS Monterey at WWDC alongside iOS 15 and other new software, stating:

Shortcuts arrives on the Mac to help users automate everyday tasks and achieve peak productivity. Just like on iPhone and iPad, Shortcuts on Mac lets users quickly accomplish tasks with the apps they use the most. With a rich gallery of pre-built actions designed just for Mac, users can instantly share files, make animated GIFs, and more. Power users looking to take things further can use the Shortcuts Editor on Mac to customize shortcuts to match their workflows. Shortcuts is integrated throughout macOS, including the menu bar, Finder, Spotlight, and even hands-free with Siri — making it easy to run shortcuts no matter which app the user is in. Users can easily import existing Automator workflows into Shortcuts and be up and running right away.

The new feature is available to test in the macOS Monterey beta on devices like Apple's best MacBooks, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1.