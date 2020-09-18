Planning your days isn't a fun time unless you're a bit strange and have a thing for productivity apps – just like I do! But sometimes an app pops up that makes it less painful. Maybe, dare I say, fun. And if it actually works, that's a real bonus. I've been testing Hour Blocks: Day Planner for a few weeks and the new update is now up on the App Store, complete with iOS 14 Home widgets.

The theory behind Hour Blocks is a simple one. Users set a task or a calendar entry for an hour-long block of time. And that's it. You can set tasks that you want to do during that time or just say you want to work or exercise or, if you're lucky, sleep! It's something that works equally well whether you're a student, a parent, or running your own business.