What you need to know
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting its first and only paid downloadable content in November.
- The Happy Home Paradise DLC can be accessed through Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack.
- However, players will need to be online if they choose to access it through the NSO service.
- Players can purchase the DLC and access it offline permanently for $24.99.
Nintendo sparked a lot of heated debate after their October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct when they announced that paid DLC would be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Happy Home Paradise DLC allows players to design vacation homes for villagers, unlock new furniture, and much more.
Players could purchase the DLC for $24.99 before its release on November 5, 2021. However, Happy Home Paradise is also accessible to players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.
Things aren't all smooth sailing, though. Players who access Happy Home Paradise stand to lose their access to most of the content should their subscription lapse. We reached out to Nintendo, who confirmed that anyone who accesses the DLC through the online is required to be connected to the internet, in order to check whether your subscription is still active.
This treats the Animal Crossing DLC the same way as the retro games offered through the Nintendo Switch Online service, which need an active subscription to be accessible. If you want to access the DLC offline, you'll have to purchase it separately. While this may not be a big deal for fans who play the game in docked mode, portable players who want to decorate some vacation homes during their commute may have some issues. We'll be sure to keep you updated if new information arises.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Apple announces stunning new MacBook Pro with brand new design
Apple has just unveiled its most powerful-ever MacBook Pro.
Review: NGTeco lets you take control of home entry, anywhere, anytime
With a NGTeco Smart Door Lock, you can say goodbye to your house keys. This device gives you four ways to enter your home without a key, and it works for friends and family as well!
What games can kids play on the Switch that are fun and safe?
Looking for games you can hand off to your kids without worrying about bad online interactions or adult content? Here are some perfect ones to try!