Nintendo sparked a lot of heated debate after their October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct when they announced that paid DLC would be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Happy Home Paradise DLC allows players to design vacation homes for villagers, unlock new furniture, and much more.

[Announcement]

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!



This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29.



Find out more: https://t.co/T8HyMQ4xAf pic.twitter.com/b7NS8lkTEt — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 15, 2021

Players could purchase the DLC for $24.99 before its release on November 5, 2021. However, Happy Home Paradise is also accessible to players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

Things aren't all smooth sailing, though. Players who access Happy Home Paradise stand to lose their access to most of the content should their subscription lapse. We reached out to Nintendo, who confirmed that anyone who accesses the DLC through the online is required to be connected to the internet, in order to check whether your subscription is still active.

This treats the Animal Crossing DLC the same way as the retro games offered through the Nintendo Switch Online service, which need an active subscription to be accessible. If you want to access the DLC offline, you'll have to purchase it separately. While this may not be a big deal for fans who play the game in docked mode, portable players who want to decorate some vacation homes during their commute may have some issues. We'll be sure to keep you updated if new information arises.