The first thing I noticed when I unboxed the Plugable Cube was its astonishing size. The diminutive gadget comes in at just 2.5 inches by 1.4 inches, making it smaller than my palm. It doesn't skimp on convenient ports, packing all the common-use connectivity options that most people use on a daily basis. After a few rounds of testing, the Plugable Cube has found a permanent home on my desk.

In a world of computers that feature only a couple of ports, it can be hard to connect All The Things. For example, on a daily basis, one might use an external display, a separate keyboard, and a Bluetooth mouse. Add in a phone charger or hard drive and it's easy to run out of room, being forced to prioritize which peripherals you want to use and when. The Plugable cube is small, but mighty, offering up three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port. That means you can pop it on your desk and plug in all sorts of external gear, all using a single Thunderbolt port. You can power the Cube via its included AC cable, which is a bit short, making it ideal if you plan on keeping the Cube parked at your desk. On the go, use the included USB-C cable to connect the Cube to your computer.

It's sturdy, with a rubberized base to prevent slippage, and everything but the USB-C port is located at the back of the Cube. That makes for a minimalistic appearance, even in the age of Octo-puters. I've used several USB-C docks and dongles, and the Plugable Cube has a premium feel compared to others I've tried. It doesn't overheat and it doesn't look cheap. In fact, it has made my desktop look neat for the first time in months. Other options that I've used featured similar ports, but the real clincher here for me is the Ethernet option. If you're on the hunt for faster gaming or stable conference calls, a wired connection is the way to go, and it can be a major (or expensive) pain to hardwire a MacBook. The Cube takes care of that, making it a fantastic companion for company-wide meetings or tech conferences where every iota of speed counts. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz, too.

This is probably the last USB-C docking station I'll ever need to use.

The Cube also has arguably the perfect mix of ports for the average consumer. Up until now, I was using another third-party USB-C hub, which has three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an HDMI port, and an SDHC reader. It's gotten me by just fine, but I wasn't ranting and raving about it to anyone. However, the Plugable Cube has everything I use from my other device, plus the option for Ethernet. As someone who doesn't use an SDHC reader often, the Plugable is a much better fit for me, and it might be for you as well.

Dim The Lights

Plugable Cube: What I don't like