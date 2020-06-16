Podcast platform Pocket Casts now supports standalone playback from Apple Watch if you're a Pocket Casts Plus subscriber.

In a blog post early this morning Pocket Casts revealed the changes:

It probably won't surprise you to know that when you email and tweet at us, our amazing support people collate those requests so that we can see how many people are asking for different features. When it comes time to do a new release we look across these lists to see what makes sense to release in an update along with all the other things we have planned. On iOS, one thing stood out loud and clear. Those of you, like me, with Apple Watch's on your wrists wanted to take your podcasts to more places, without needing to be tethered to your phone. Well today is your day! Turn your aspirational phone-less jogs, walks and rides into reality with our 7.9 update.

As noted, Pocket Casts Plus subscribers can now playback podcasts directly from apple Watch. Users can view their subscribed podcasts, filters and files whilst connected to WiFi or cellular, and can download or stream them with ease. Of course, once downloaded, you'll be able to venture out and about without your phone and keep listening.

Pocket Casts has also added a new theme, radioactivity, perfect if you've ever wanted to listen to podcasts from a Pip-Boy whilst wandering the capital wasteland. Again, this feature is only available to Pocket Casts Plus subscribers.