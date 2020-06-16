What you need to know
- Podcast platform Pocket Casts has a big new update.
- Pocket Casts Plus subscribers can now use Apple Watch for standalone playback.
- There's also a new theme and new icons.
Podcast platform Pocket Casts now supports standalone playback from Apple Watch if you're a Pocket Casts Plus subscriber.
In a blog post early this morning Pocket Casts revealed the changes:
It probably won't surprise you to know that when you email and tweet at us, our amazing support people collate those requests so that we can see how many people are asking for different features. When it comes time to do a new release we look across these lists to see what makes sense to release in an update along with all the other things we have planned. On iOS, one thing stood out loud and clear. Those of you, like me, with Apple Watch's on your wrists wanted to take your podcasts to more places, without needing to be tethered to your phone. Well today is your day! Turn your aspirational phone-less jogs, walks and rides into reality with our 7.9 update.
As noted, Pocket Casts Plus subscribers can now playback podcasts directly from apple Watch. Users can view their subscribed podcasts, filters and files whilst connected to WiFi or cellular, and can download or stream them with ease. Of course, once downloaded, you'll be able to venture out and about without your phone and keep listening.
Pocket Casts has also added a new theme, radioactivity, perfect if you've ever wanted to listen to podcasts from a Pip-Boy whilst wandering the capital wasteland. Again, this feature is only available to Pocket Casts Plus subscribers.
Pocket Casts has also updated the four icons for its respective themes.
The new update also includes improvements to Pocket Casts 'Trim Silence' algorithm, accessibility improvements, and more.
Pocket Casts made headlines last week after its app was removed from the Chinese App Store over content "illegal in China", the latest platform to fall foul of censorship in the country.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
T-Mobile service outage is disrupting calls nationwide
If you're unable to make calls or use mobile data on your phone in the U.S. right now, you aren't alone. User reports are showing outages on all U.S. carriers across the country.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.