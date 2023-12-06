Apple Podcasts announces its show of the year is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 'Wiser Than Me'

The Apple Podcasts winner of its 2023 Podcast of the Year award is actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus' show ' Wiser Than Me ', co-created by Lemonada Media.

Debuting in April and concluding in June of this year for its first season, Louis-Dreyfus used her signature wit to discover priceless nuggets of advice from women who have lived long enough and well enough to truly have a perspective on it all. From comedian Carol Burnett, singer Darlene Love, actor Jane Fonda, and more — they also revealed some personal stories throughout the ten-episode run.

In a press release announcing the award, Louis-Dreyfus reflected on the guests she had spoken to through its first season. “All of these women have demonstrated how to live a life,” she explains. “That doesn’t mean they didn’t make mistakes, but there’s something about being older where perhaps you feel not as protective in terms of sharing. And so I’ve taken advantage of the intimacy that offers. That availability to be real and to be open is a great gift.”

A second season has already been announced, with a tentative air date of Spring 2024. As long as you press ‘Follow’ on the show in Apple Podcasts, you’ll be able to download the new episodes once they arrive.

From Actor to Podcaster, long live Louis-Dreyfus — iMore’s Take

Exclusive podcasts have been available on different apps for a while. Spotify has The Louis Theroux Show for example, which has been a huge success for the company. So for Apple to host a show by Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a great get for them. I’ve been a fan of her work ever since Seinfeld when she played the role of Elaine. When she starred in Veep, a satire on being President of the United States, that was another winner for me — and it showed how well she could lead a show, instead of being the supporting cast.

Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada Media’s cofounder and chief creative officer, was full of praise for the show, and Louis-Dreyfus in the press release. “Julia never wants to have a typical conversation,” Wachs says. “She wants to play and weave and bob, and do all the fun things that you expect from something unexpected.”

I listen to lots of podcasts every week — from One More Life to Magic Rays of Light . The podcasts that are interview-led I enjoy the most, so Wiser Than Me was a great listen during the summer. The show ties into Louis-Dreyfus’ humor but also her genuineness toward her guests — you can tell she’s in awe of who she’s speaking to, and really listens to them, instead of reading through a list of questions.

The show is fully deserving of the Apple Podcasts of the Year award, so I’m looking forward to what Season 2 brings when it debuts in Spring next year.