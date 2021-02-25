What you need to know
- Podcasting app Overcast has a new Apple Watch app.
- It brings a new design and improved playback controls.
Overcast has updated its Apple Watch app this week with a complete overhaul, including a new design and improved playback controls.
As reported by MacRumors:
In the latest update to the popular podcast player, Overcast has overhauled its Apple Watch app to be more intuitive and bring several features that were previously only accessible on Overcast for iPhone.
The newly designed watch interface ditches the horizontally scrolling panels to reveal features and instead uses a single screen providing button access to settings, podcast library, and now playing controls. In addition, a sync button keeps podcasts stored on your watch in sync with those on your iPhone.
There is also the option to skip podcast chapters and change the playback speed.
Behind the new design, the new app brings improved Siri support as well as bug fixes and performance improvements. As MR notes, however, the update removes support for watchOS 6, meaning the new app doesn't work on Apple Watch Series 1 or 2.
Podcast unveiled a huge new update to its main app earlier this year, from that report:
Popular podcast listening app Overcast has today received a big update, adding support for AirPlay 2 and more. That feature, in particular, has been a long time coming, with plenty of work having gone into making it work the way developer Marco Arment wanted it to.
Starting out with AirPlay 2, it's important to note that the feature works with all of Overcast's other bells and whistles. That means that Smart Speed and Voice Boost both work, which is something I haven't seen elsewhere. With AirPlay 2, users can listen to podcasts via HomePods and other speakers without the lag that plagued AirPlay.
Voice Boost 2 is an improvement on the existing technology that allowed podcasters to be more easily heard.
