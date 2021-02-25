Overcast has updated its Apple Watch app this week with a complete overhaul, including a new design and improved playback controls.

As reported by MacRumors:

In the latest update to the popular podcast player, Overcast has overhauled its Apple Watch app to be more intuitive and bring several features that were previously only accessible on Overcast for iPhone. The newly designed watch interface ditches the horizontally scrolling panels to reveal features and instead uses a single screen providing button access to settings, podcast library, and now playing controls. In addition, a sync button keeps podcasts stored on your watch in sync with those on your ‌iPhone‌.

There is also the option to skip podcast chapters and change the playback speed.

Behind the new design, the new app brings improved Siri support as well as bug fixes and performance improvements. As MR notes, however, the update removes support for watchOS 6, meaning the new app doesn't work on Apple Watch Series 1 or 2.

Podcast unveiled a huge new update to its main app earlier this year, from that report: