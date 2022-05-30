Founded in 1998, The Pokémon Company is responsible for branding, management, and distribution of the Pokémon franchise — this includes the Pokémon video games, the Trading Card Game, merchandise, TV shows, and movies. Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise in existence, bigger even than the likes of Star Wars and Mickey Mouse.

In its latest financial year ending in February 2022, The Pokémon Company disclosed its most profitable year yet, as reported by Kantan Games. Here are the highlights:

Sales — 204 billion yen (+ 70.4%)

— 204 billion yen (+ 70.4%) Operating profit — 59 billion yen (+ 115%)

— 59 billion yen (+ 115%) Net profit — 41 billion yen (+ 123%)

This can be attributed in part to the sales of New Pokémon Snap, a long-awaited sequel to the classic on the Nintendo 64; the remake of the highly popular games on the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl; and the brand-new spin-off game that changed the catching and battling mechanics in a groundbreaking manner, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Pokémon games thrive best on handheld systems, and with the hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch, fans can get console-level graphics in a handheld form. And with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming in 2022, the series is set to do even better in the current fiscal year.