Pokémon Presents takes place on Sunday

What you need to know
- Pokémon Day is on February 27 and celebrates the launch of the first Pokémon games.
- The Pokémon Company is hosting a Pokémon Presents on Sunday.
- It will begin at 6am PT/9am ET/11pm JST and will be about 14-minutes long.
February 27 has become known as Pokémon Day since it's the day that the original Pokémon Red and Green games launched in Japan for Game Boy back in 1996. The Pokémon Company recently announced via the Japansese website that it would be hosting a pre-recorded broadcast on Sunday, February 27 this year that will be about 14 minutes long and starts at 6am PT/9am ET/11pm JST.
There is a lot that The Pokémon Company could squeeze into a 14-minute broadcast, but we have no way of knowing what will be covered as of yet since The Pokémon Company didn't give any indication of what will be on the broadcast. However, there are some projects that Nintendo announced in the past that we might receive some updates on like the Detective Pikachu game sequel, which follows after the events of the popular 3DS game, or Pokémon Sleep, which was announced way back in 2019 and hasn't gotten any additional updates since then.
Additionally, The Pokémon Company undoubtedly has other Pokémon games and projects it's currently working on and might just reveal some brand new games, services, goods, or other media during the presentation. Make sure you tune in to see what is covered on Sunday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony makes it easier to share PS5 screenshots, videos using its iPhone app
Sony is finally making it easier for people to share their PS5 screenshots and video captures to social media including Twitter and Facebook.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Clear your Mac's desktop of apps and reopen them when needed with Later
Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in March 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in March. Highlights include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass.