Pokémon Presents takes place on Sunday

Get ready for a special presentation on Pokémon Day.
Rebecca Spear

PikachuSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Pokémon Day is on February 27 and celebrates the launch of the first Pokémon games.
  • The Pokémon Company is hosting a Pokémon Presents on Sunday.
  • It will begin at 6am PT/9am ET/11pm JST and will be about 14-minutes long.

February 27 has become known as Pokémon Day since it's the day that the original Pokémon Red and Green games launched in Japan for Game Boy back in 1996. The Pokémon Company recently announced via the Japansese website that it would be hosting a pre-recorded broadcast on Sunday, February 27 this year that will be about 14 minutes long and starts at 6am PT/9am ET/11pm JST.

There is a lot that The Pokémon Company could squeeze into a 14-minute broadcast, but we have no way of knowing what will be covered as of yet since The Pokémon Company didn't give any indication of what will be on the broadcast. However, there are some projects that Nintendo announced in the past that we might receive some updates on like the Detective Pikachu game sequel, which follows after the events of the popular 3DS game, or Pokémon Sleep, which was announced way back in 2019 and hasn't gotten any additional updates since then.

Additionally, The Pokémon Company undoubtedly has other Pokémon games and projects it's currently working on and might just reveal some brand new games, services, goods, or other media during the presentation. Make sure you tune in to see what is covered on Sunday.

