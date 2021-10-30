Following Apple's announcement of its new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3 last week, Apple's new products hit the stores on Tuesday.
With pre-orders beginning last week, MacBook Pro shipping times are already slipping into December, and Apple's famed cleaning cloth won't be with you until 2022. We want to know if you've bought any of Apple's new products in October, but first here's a recap.
MacBook Pro
Apple's new MacBook Pro comes with the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips. There are two sizes including a new 14-inch form factor, both housing a return of MagSafe charging, the SD card slot, and HDMI ports. Both also have a mini-LED 120Hz display with thinner bezels, and the Touch Bar is gone in favor of the return of function keys.
AirPods
Apple also released its stunning new AirPods, featuring spatial audio and updated drivers for improved sound quality. They also come with MagSafe charging and a new design that makes them smaller and lighter.
Apple cloth
What started out as a bit of a meme has turned into, well a really big meme. Apple's $19 polishing cloth hit headlines alongside the new MacBook Pro, mainly because it's a polishing cloth that costs $19. Despite the ridicule, it is back-ordered into 2022 and even got the teardown treatment from iFixit.
