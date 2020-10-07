What you need to know
- More and more apps are gaining support for iOS 14's widgets.
- FoodNoms has now been updated and you can put all your food data right onto your Home screen.
- New notifications have also been added to the app.
Popular calorie and food tracking app FoodNoms has been updated to include support for iOS 14's new Home screen widgets for the first time. Now users can put their calorie and food data right on their Home screen, removing the need to open the app all of the time.
Alongside the new widgets, FoodNoms also gained support for notifications that can be configured to remind people to log meals and more.
That's just the start, too.
What's New
- Widgets! View the status of your goals, log food, and start common actions right from your device's home screen
- Notifications! Set up reminders at meal times, when you haven't logged in a while, or when you reach your fasting goal
- New "Log Drink" Shortcuts action
- New optional fields to explicitly set the meal type and time for food and drinks in the Shortcuts app
- New calendar UI for changing dates in the History tab
- Find frequently asked questions in the Settings tab
- Other minor usability improvements
Users can also look forward to the usual array of bug fixes as well.
Existing users can download the update via the usual mechanism while new users can download FoodNoms direct from the App Store right now. It's free with in-app purchases available for the FoodNoms Plus subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'
This is what happens when you have old Macs and time on your hands. And we aren't complaining one bit.
Epic Games' trial against Apple to begin May 3, 2021
A California Court has confirmed that Apple's trial against Epic Games over Fortnite, the App Store, and the distribution of software on iOS will begin on May 3, 2021.
Apple responds, says it 'vehemently disagrees' with antitrust report
House Democrats on the U.S. Antitrust Committee released a 450-page report detailing its findings on its 16-month investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
Rock your workout with these Fitibit Versa 2 bands
One of the best things about getting a new Fitbit Versa 2 is being able to take advantage of its extensive exercise features. When you work out, you want to be comfortable. These bands help you achieve that in style.