Popular calorie and food tracking app FoodNoms has been updated to include support for iOS 14's new Home screen widgets for the first time. Now users can put their calorie and food data right on their Home screen, removing the need to open the app all of the time.

Alongside the new widgets, FoodNoms also gained support for notifications that can be configured to remind people to log meals and more.

That's just the start, too.

What's New Widgets! View the status of your goals, log food, and start common actions right from your device's home screen

Notifications! Set up reminders at meal times, when you haven't logged in a while, or when you reach your fasting goal

New "Log Drink" Shortcuts action

New optional fields to explicitly set the meal type and time for food and drinks in the Shortcuts app

New calendar UI for changing dates in the History tab

Find frequently asked questions in the Settings tab

Other minor usability improvements

Users can also look forward to the usual array of bug fixes as well.

Existing users can download the update via the usual mechanism while new users can download FoodNoms direct from the App Store right now. It's free with in-app purchases available for the FoodNoms Plus subscription.