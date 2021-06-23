What you need to know
- Note-taking app Notability now supports Apple's M1 chip natively.
- That means performance increases of up to 50 percent.
- Ginger Labs had previously released a Catalyst version for Mac.
Ginger Labs has today announced its popular note-taking app Notability is now optimized for Apple's M1 chip natively.
Notability is one of the best note-taking apps for iPad, and now its Mac app is up to 50% faster on devices like the M1 MacBook Pro thanks to native support for Apple silicon. In a press release the company stated:
Notability is currently the #1 paid app in the Productivity category; and has consistently been a top productivity app in the Mac App Store for the past decade, earning an Apple's Editor's Choice Award. The app enables users to create hand-written digital notes with audio; capturing lectures, drawings, study materials and much more. As a universal app, Notability is optimized for both Intel and M1 Macs.
Notability team director Marc Provost said that feedback to Notability's Catalyst app was "overwhelmingly positive", and that with native M1 support its users "will be able to create and do more, faster."
The Mac version of Notability is free to users of the iPad version, or new users can purchase it from the Mac App Store for $8.99. Notability is a universal purchase so one payment gets you the app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
