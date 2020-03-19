Perhaps the worst thing about working from home during the cooler months is how cold the house can be during the day. Instead of hiking up the thermostat to warm the whole house, I've learned to save money by having a reliable heater in my office.

This ceramic heater doesn't take up a lot of room and provides dials that allow you to adjust the temperature and fan speed. It automatically turns off if tipped over and will heat a small room in no time.

Where I live, it's bitterly cold outside during the winter and spring months. If it's not snowing, there's definitely a freezing breeze that seriously lowers the temperature in my house. This, in turn, makes it hard for me to comfortably type at my computer unless I have a portable space heater in my office.

Unfortunately, the exact space heater that I use is currently out of stock, but I did find another highly rated portable heater that looks similar and works the same way: the andily Space Heater. These heaters might be small, but they can really heat a small room in a hurry. For that reason, you'll want to keep it at least a few feet away from you and make sure not to have anything directly in front of it. Otherwise, you might face a potential melting or fire hazard.

This particular andily fan is only 6.2 x 4.74 x 8.4 inches. Height-wise it's a little shorter than a full-sized Kleenex box on its end. This small size means that you can put it just about anywhere, whether that be on the floor, on a bookshelf pointed towards your desk (which is what I do), or on some other furniture. If the plug cannot reach an outlet from your preferred location, you can always use an extension cord.

The two dials on the top of the device allow you to adjust the temperature coming out of the ceramic plates as well as the fan speed. That way you can get to your preferred temperature in no time. To warm up the room, I've found it works best if you keep your door closed while using the heater. The minute I open my office door a lot of that warmth dispels into the rest of my house. This is also helpful in case you accidentally heat the room too much.

One of the things I love about this kind of heater is that I feel safe using it. If it accidentally tips over, the heater will automatically turn off as a precaution and the same goes if it manages to overheat. You really can feel comfortable and secure while using it in your office even if a bitter wind is blowing outside your home.