High-performance workout headphones PowerBeats Pro

Pros: 9 hours of enjoyment between charges, 24 hours with charging case

Uses Apple's new H1 chip

"Hey Siri" handsfree

Custom fit, multiple tips

Cons: Expensive

Not yet released (May 2019)

The BeatsX headphones offer a simple and convenient experience with a comfortable fit and wireless listening. However, these are now over two years old.

Pros: Custom fit, multiple tips

Simple, inline controls

Price

Cons: Technology becoming dated

Long neck cord

No charging case

PowerBeats Pro and BeatsX are both made by Apple's Beats. However, this is where their similarities end. Time has provided the former with better specs than the older product. Still, there's a considerable price difference between the two which many will consider.

Breaking down the differences

In one corner you have truly wireless earphones that share the same H1 chip as the recently released AirPods 2 earphones. In the other is a pair of headsets that rely on traditional inline controls and include a neck cord.

PowerBeats Pro BeatsX Price $250 $120 Battery life 9 hours, 24 hours with charging case 8 hours Charging case Yes No Chip H1 W1 Fast charge 5 mins = 90 minutes 5 mins = 2 hours Custom fit Yes Yes Auto pause Yes No Hey, Siri (handsfree) Yes No Noise isolation Yes Yes Released May 2019 February 2017

Despite its higher price, we recommend the more expensive and newer PowerBeats Pro over the BeatsX. Our decision is based on three factors: convenience, voice control, and battery life.

The PowerBeats Pro earphones are truly wireless in that they don't rely on cords to get the job done. In doing so, they are easier to use, as they wrap around your ears (like a hook) for a comfortable and secure fit. With no cords, the PowerBeats Pro offers a modest footprint when traveling in the chargeable carrying case. Speaking of that chargeable case, it provides 24 hours of combined playback courtesy. The BeatX only offers 8 hours in total and doesn't include a charging case. The BeatsX earphones are also comfortable and come with different sized ear tips, but because they include a Flex-Form neck cord, are much bulkier.

In recent years, Apple has put a lot of its resources into making Siri a better voice assistant. Part of this transformation has included adding the ability to activate Siri with only your voice on key products such as Apple Watch, AirPods 2, and now, PowerBeats Pro. Just say "Hey Siri" to get started. For this to be possible on the PowerBeats Pro, Apple has installed the new H1 chip that's also on the AirPods 2. This chip makes it quicker to pair the earphones with other Apple devices, maintain the Bluetooth connection, and more.

With the older W1 chip, the BeatX earphones can't do this. Activating Siri on the BeatsX means pushing a button on the inline controls, which is much less convenient.

Did we also mention PowerBeats Pro are sweat and water resistant, while the BeatX are not?

Beyond this, both products include similar features. Each product, for example, provides noise isolation and are available in multiple colors, although they are different. The PowerBeats Pro comes with ear tips in four size options, just like the BeatsX. Having different tip options allows for a customized fit.

