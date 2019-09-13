Apple has opened up the pre-order period for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Head on over to Apple's site to pre-order the iPhone of your choice. If you are ordering through your carrier, it's the same process. Just head on over to their respective websites and pre-order an iPhone.

You can also pre-order the Apple Watch Series 5 and 10.2-inch iPad if you haven't already.

Should you run into issues getting through, just stay on Apple's site or give the Apple Store iPhone or iPad app a try. Sometimes it takes up to 10 minutes to get through, but that's just part of the iPhone pre-order process. No need to panic.

All products ordered today will ship out next week and should arrive Friday, September 20. That is unless products start selling out, which is when the shipping times start dropping.

Good luck pre-ordering your iPhone 11.

How to pre-order the iPhone 11

