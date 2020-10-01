Thomas Frank knows a thing or two about being productive so when he says iOS 14's new Home screen widgets are a big deal, it's worth paying attention. That's exactly what he did earlier today, sharing a YouTube video that explains how he's using Shortcuts and widgets to access everything from a Spotify workout playlist to his Notion database.

People have been using shortcuts for some pretty amazing things for years, but the addition of Home screen widgets makes it easier than ever to run them. By creating a few relatively simple shortcuts, Frank is able to make it easier and quicker than ever to get to the information he needs, when he needs it.