Project Triangle Strategy VillageSource: Square Enix

What you need to know

  • Project Triangle Strategy was first announced earlier in 2021.
  • At the Sep. 2021 Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that the game's final title is Triangle Strategy.
  • Triangle Strategy is set to launch on March 4, 2022.

Project Triangle Strategy, an upcoming turn-based strategy role-playing game from Square Enix, is set to be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. This announcement came as part of

Much like Project Octopath Traveler or Project Athia, Project Triangle Strategy was first announced using a working name. The final title for the game is simply Triangle Strategy. There's a long list of playable Project Triangle Strategy

Versatile Gaming

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

Grab a Nintendo Switch eShop gift card and you'll be good to go. Stock up now and you'll be ready for any new games that release.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.