What you need to know
- Project Triangle Strategy was first announced earlier in 2021.
- At the Sep. 2021 Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that the game's final title is Triangle Strategy.
- Triangle Strategy is set to launch on March 4, 2022.
Project Triangle Strategy, an upcoming turn-based strategy role-playing game from Square Enix, is set to be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. This announcement came as part of
Much like Project Octopath Traveler or Project Athia, Project Triangle Strategy was first announced using a working name. The final title for the game is simply Triangle Strategy. There's a long list of playable Project Triangle Strategy
