Revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Project Triangle Strategy is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. It didn't end up having that exact name, though, as it was a work-in-progress title, like many other games from Square Enix. Instead, the final title is simply Triangle Strategy, following a pattern from previous games developed by this team. This title looks to combine everything players love about classic 2D RPGs with sleek, stylized graphics, a story shaped by player choice, and a more tactical approach that wouldn't be out of place in a series like Fire Emblem. Depending on how it turns out, this could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games to release. Here's everything you need to know about Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch.

What is Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy is a new 2D tactical role-playing game (RPG) developed by Square Enix exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, at least at launch. It's from the same team that worked on Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, hence the similar font choice for the title and overall similar graphic style. It's important to note that Project Triangle Strategy was a working title — much like how Project Octopath Traveler was renamed Octopath Traveler before launch. The title here changed and ended up dropping the "Project." As such, the game's final name will simply be Triangle Strategy. Triangle Strategy Trailers The first trailer for Triangle Strategy was revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. You can take a look at the trailer below:

Nintendo and Square Enix shared the second trailer for the game during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct showcase. With this trailer, the game's March 2022 release date was announced, alongside the final title of Triangle Strategy. You can check the trailer out below:

Is Triangle Strategy a sequel to Octopath Traveler? No, Triangle Strategy is an entirely new game, set in a new world. It looks pretty similar to Octopath Traveler, however, which is where some confusion is coming from. The game uses the same art direction as Octopath Traveler and is even being developed by the same team at Square Enix. Triangle Strategy Gameplay and features

Players take on the role of Serenoa, who is the current heir to the Kingdom of Glenbrook. This kingdom is one of three in the continent of Norzelia, a land torn by war as the three kingdoms fight over limited resources of salt and iron. In addition to Glenbrook, there are the kingdoms of Hyzante and Aesfrost. Most of the cast of playable characters in Triangle Strategy hail from one of these three kingdoms. The story follows Serenoa and his companions as tragedy strikes and Serenoa is forced to make hard choices in this unforgiving world.

As a 2D tactical RPG, Triangle Strategy emphasizes choosing your actions carefully in turn-based combat. Emphasis is placed on environmental chain reactions, as players can use fire to melt ice into water, then use lightning attacks to electrify enemies touching the water. These kinds of elemental reactions can make otherwise-unwinnable battles into one-sided affairs, so players have to think outside the box regarding strategy and tactics.

At certain points, players will also have to make difficult choices that will shape the game's story and the fate of characters in the world. The player's allies will also cast votes on the Scales of Conviction in the most significant decisions. Every decision will be focused on one of three concepts: Utility, Morality, or Liberty. Interestingly, players then have to influence the results by talking to and winning over the trust of the various characters. While your character does cast a vote, democracy will determine the outcome. Triangle Strategy Demo

Initially, the developers used a debut demo to garner feedback on the game's systems, taking notes on what worked and what needed balancing. This is similar to how a previous Square Enix role-playing game, Project Octopath Traveler, also got a demo well before the actual game was released. One of our editors, Sara Gitkos, went hands-on with the demo, and she really liked it. She found the gameplay to be similar and refreshing at the same time, with a classic, gorgeous art style and clever gameplay twists, like the aforementioned Scales of Conviction. The developers shared the results of player feedback from the demo after confirming Triangle Strategy's release date. One of the biggest changes is reducing loading times, which now last around 10 seconds, with further reductions possible by launch. The developers are also making changes so players no longer have to revisit the world map after every event. Instead, players will be able to view several events after each other. If you felt the demo was too easy or too difficult, there are now three difficulty settings to choose from, so everyone can have an experience they're comfortable with. Additionally, there's now a launch demo available that allows players to try out the first three chapters of the game ahead of the game's release. You can even transfer your game progress over to the full release of Triangle Strategy, as this demo is polished and content-complete.

Triangle Strategy is currently set to launch for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. While many games have been delayed over the course of the last two years due to the pandemic, it seems like Triangle Strategy will launch on time. We'll keep you updated whenever Nintendo and Square Enix share more information.