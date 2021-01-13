Prototype of a Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro surfaces on Twitter

A prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue has surfaced on Twitter. Giulio Zompetti posted photos of the prototype, saying that the device was running Switchboard, an internal non-UI variant of iOS 14.1.

Pacific Blue #prototype iPhone 12 Pro, running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.

Pacific Blue #prototype iPhone 12Pro,

running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.#AppleCollection #AppleInternal #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/yvEL30jZQl — 🔥🌸 Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) January 13, 2021

The first photo shows off some of the internal apps that Apple uses as part of the SwitchBoard operating system. The second photo focuses on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro, showing off the Pacific Blue color that rolled out when Apple announced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in October.

This is the first iPhone 12 Pro prototype we've seen, but it's certainly not the only notable Apple prototype in recent memory. In December, an Apple Watch prototype also popped up on Twitter showing off an early build of watchOS and a watch inside of a security case.

Prototype Apple Watch with Security Case runs an Internal Pre-WatchOS 1.0 build, complete with internal testing apps and development settings. It's extremely amazing that something like this could still exist; without having been destroyed. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/WDTWP0NpIp — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

It's always interesting to see a prototype Apple product, and this one is no exception.