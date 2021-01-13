Prototype of a Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro surfaces on Twitter

What you need to know
- A prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue has popped up on Twitter.
- It gives a look at Apple's internal software for testing the device.
A prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue has surfaced on Twitter. Giulio Zompetti posted photos of the prototype, saying that the device was running Switchboard, an internal non-UI variant of iOS 14.1.
Pacific Blue #prototype iPhone 12 Pro, running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.
The first photo shows off some of the internal apps that Apple uses as part of the SwitchBoard operating system. The second photo focuses on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro, showing off the Pacific Blue color that rolled out when Apple announced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in October.
This is the first iPhone 12 Pro prototype we've seen, but it's certainly not the only notable Apple prototype in recent memory. In December, an Apple Watch prototype also popped up on Twitter showing off an early build of watchOS and a watch inside of a security case.
It's always interesting to see a prototype Apple product, and this one is no exception.
