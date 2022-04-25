Fake WhatsApp Support accounts are popping up and asking people to provide personal information, according to a new report. At first blush, the accounts can look genuine, but clearly aren't when given further investigation.

As noted by WABetaInfo, some accounts claim to be the official WhatsApp Support account and even appear to have a verified badge. However, that verified checkmark is actually part of the account's profile picture and in the incorrect spot — a sign that is easy to spot if you know what you're looking for, but easy to miss if you don't.