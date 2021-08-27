Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets players customize their style, their home, and even their entire island, just the way they want. Personal creative expression is a core mechanic of the game and is encouraged through the wide variety of clothing, headgear and shoe styles. Players can wear whatever kinds of clothing they feel comfortable in, no matter their gender expression, and it allows for every player's experience to be completely unique.

The clothing and shoe company, Puma, recently hinted in a tweet that they would be collaborating with Nintendo to produce some Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise.

While Puma did not officially announce the extent of this upcoming collection or what it entails, some images of sneakers and a hoodie have popped up on the fashion fan website, sneakerfreaker.com.