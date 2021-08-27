Save $80 or more on Apple Watch: Series 6 from $319 at Amazon

Puma to release a pair of Animal Crossing-themed merchandise in their newest campaign

New colors, new styles, all the time.
Nadine Dornieden

Animal Crossing ShoesSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Puma is an international fashion company who produces clothing, shoes, and sport merchandise.
  • They recently revealed that they would be collaborating with Nintendo to produce Animal Crossing merchandise.
  • No clear release date for their new collection has been revealed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets players customize their style, their home, and even their entire island, just the way they want. Personal creative expression is a core mechanic of the game and is encouraged through the wide variety of clothing, headgear and shoe styles. Players can wear whatever kinds of clothing they feel comfortable in, no matter their gender expression, and it allows for every player's experience to be completely unique.

The clothing and shoe company, Puma, recently hinted in a tweet that they would be collaborating with Nintendo to produce some Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise.

While Puma did not officially announce the extent of this upcoming collection or what it entails, some images of sneakers and a hoodie have popped up on the fashion fan website, sneakerfreaker.com.

Animal Crossing SneakersAnimal Crossing HoodieSource: Sneaker Freaker

Of course, these images have not been officially confirmed by Puma themselves, so we can't say for sure that this is what will be sold on the market. No release date has been announced for the clothing collection, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as more information is released.

What kind of video game merchandise do you enjoy wearing? What kind of merchandise would you like to see from clothing companies? Let us know in the comments below!

