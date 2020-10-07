What you need to know
- There are all kinds of things we want to count down to.
- It could be a big event at home, work, or school.
- Whenever it is, it can live on your Home screen thanks to this app.
With the arrival of iOS 14, Apple has given us more control over our iPhone Home screens than ever before. We've already seen some great widgets from some of the world's most popular apps, but we haven't seen one that lets us count down to a specific event – not like Eventime does.
Tell Eventime when an event is happening, select a background image, and slap it onto your Home screen for that constant reminder you've been looking for. Need something to get you through a hard day in the office? No problem – there's a widget on your Home screen reminding you of that vacation coming up.
Don't have anything coming up? Why not let Eventime show you upcoming events in your area to get some inspiration?
Track every event you care like parties, movies, concerts, birthdays, holidays, trips, tv shows and more. Don't miss the events you're waiting for!
Explore upcoming events in different categories and stay up on the popular upcoming events like movie releases, concerts, holiday events, festivals, new tv shows, video games...
It sounds so simple but having a widget like this on your Home screen really can change your mood. Not to mention making sure you don't forget your significant other's birthday. Again!
You can download Eventime from the App Store for free right now. There's a $0.99 in-app purchase available if you want to remove the ads, get custom app icons, and create repeat events.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'
This is what happens when you have old Macs and time on your hands. And we aren't complaining one bit.
Epic Games' trial against Apple to begin May 3, 2021
A California Court has confirmed that Apple's trial against Epic Games over Fortnite, the App Store, and the distribution of software on iOS will begin on May 3, 2021.
Apple responds, says it 'vehemently disagrees' with antitrust report
House Democrats on the U.S. Antitrust Committee released a 450-page report detailing its findings on its 16-month investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
The most convenient and comfortable grips for Nintendo Switch
Whether you're looking for a little more color or a little more comfort, we've found the best comfort grips for the Nintendo Switch. Perfect for the gift-buying season!