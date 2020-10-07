With the arrival of iOS 14, Apple has given us more control over our iPhone Home screens than ever before. We've already seen some great widgets from some of the world's most popular apps, but we haven't seen one that lets us count down to a specific event – not like Eventime does.

Tell Eventime when an event is happening, select a background image, and slap it onto your Home screen for that constant reminder you've been looking for. Need something to get you through a hard day in the office? No problem – there's a widget on your Home screen reminding you of that vacation coming up.

Don't have anything coming up? Why not let Eventime show you upcoming events in your area to get some inspiration?

Track every event you care like parties, movies, concerts, birthdays, holidays, trips, tv shows and more. Don't miss the events you're waiting for! Explore upcoming events in different categories and stay up on the popular upcoming events like movie releases, concerts, holiday events, festivals, new tv shows, video games...

It sounds so simple but having a widget like this on your Home screen really can change your mood. Not to mention making sure you don't forget your significant other's birthday. Again!

You can download Eventime from the App Store for free right now. There's a $0.99 in-app purchase available if you want to remove the ads, get custom app icons, and create repeat events.