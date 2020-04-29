Qualcomm is expected to supply the 5G modem for Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, but the company is predicting an overall major decrease in smartphone sales for 2020. According to a new report from CNBC, the chipmaker expects a 30% drop in smartphone shipments next quarter.

"Our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 being based on a planning assumption that there will be an approximate 30% reduction in handset shipments relative to our prior expectations."

This prediction is based on the fact the global smartphone market has declined by 21% in the second quarter of 2020, a trend that Qualcomm expects to continue into the next quarter.

"Qualcomm said that the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand for phones in the second quarter about 21% compared to its previous expectations and on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by China. It also warned of lower phone shipments in the quarter ending in June, as the pandemic has chilled non-China economies around the world."

That said, the company's plans for 5G are not slowing down. Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf says that "overall, 5G is progressing as planned."

"There's been a lot of intensity to maintain those schedules. My guess is you'll see things move around a little bit because of just people dealing with the environment they're dealing with ... but in general, I don't think you're going to see big changes in that."

Patrick Moorhead, president and analyst at Moor Insights, says that Qualcomm is currently sticking to its production schedule of 175-225 million units.

"The biggest surprise, however, is that the company is sticking to its annual 5G handset unit forecast of 175-225 million units which are very profitable for the company ... this is a very good sign for the company as it indicates 'business as usual' for 5G handsets."

While the overall smartphone market is expected to take a hit, it appears that Qualcomm is still betting big on 5G and the new iPhone 12.