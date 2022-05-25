What you need to know
- New renders appear to show the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro in all its glory.
- A new purple color looks set to join Silver, Gold, and Graphite.
- The new iPhones will likely be announced in or around September.
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Renders shared by YouTube channel Front Page Tech show us a new purple iPhone 14 Pro that is set to be this year's most-wanted color. We've already seen Apple offer Sierra Blue and Midnight Green colors in recent years, joining the more regular Silver, Gold, and Graphite options. This year, it's all about purple, although we can expect Apple to come up with some marketing name other than just the color.
In a new video posted today, Front Page Tech shows us a number of renders of what is thought to be the new iPhone 14 Pro, complete with the removal of the notch in favor of a pill + hole-punch design. The larger camera bump is present around the back as well, thanks in part to the new 48-megapixel camera that should enable better low-light performance and sharper images all around.
Check the video out for more of those gorgeous renders:
This is all about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, of course. The standard iPhone 14 models are set to retain the notch, while there is also talk that they will use the same A15 Bionic that currently powers Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get a new A16 chip.
Of course, we won't get true confirmation of all of this until September when Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone lineup. And while we're now left waiting for more leaks ahead of the big unveiling, we can all surely agree on one thing — that purple might just be the best iPhone color to date.
