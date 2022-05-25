Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.

Renders shared by YouTube channel Front Page Tech show us a new purple iPhone 14 Pro that is set to be this year's most-wanted color. We've already seen Apple offer Sierra Blue and Midnight Green colors in recent years, joining the more regular Silver, Gold, and Graphite options. This year, it's all about purple, although we can expect Apple to come up with some marketing name other than just the color.

In a new video posted today, Front Page Tech shows us a number of renders of what is thought to be the new iPhone 14 Pro, complete with the removal of the notch in favor of a pill + hole-punch design. The larger camera bump is present around the back as well, thanks in part to the new 48-megapixel camera that should enable better low-light performance and sharper images all around.

Check the video out for more of those gorgeous renders: