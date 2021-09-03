What you need to know
- Rumors about Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles coming to the Nintendo Switch are circulating.
- The rumors first started on the "Nate the Hate" podcast.
- Eurogamer reports that their own sources have confirmed the rumors.
According to an article by Eurogamer, the rumors that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles will be headed to the Nintendo Switch are indeed true.
First appearing on the "Nate the Hate" podcast, rumors have since been circulating that Nintendo will be expanding their Virtual Console offerings to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Up until now, the only first-party retro games available are from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System, through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Eurogamer also reports that their sources claim that more first-party retro console games are coming to the system as well.
Fans have been asking for a Game Boy Classic for a long time, after the NES and SNES Classic mini plug-and-play consoles that were released by Nintendo. However, we're sure that fans will be satisfied with a more varied Virtual Console on the system.
While Eurogamer and Nate the Hate are confident that these things will come to pass, it's important to remember that nothing has officially been confirmed by Nintendo themselves. We'll let you know as soon as new information arises.
What Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments below!
