What you need to know
- A new report claims that Apple is discontinuing its mini iPhone.
- It also claims that the new iPhone chip will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
The jury is still out on the iPhone 14 mini, but it's not looking good.
According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple is planning on discontinuing the iPhone mini with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead of an iPhone 14 mini, the company will release a standard 6.7-inch iPhone 14 which will be a more affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models might even be a little taller to accommodate the anticipated redesign to the notch.
These phones will have the same display resolution as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the display on the new iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may be slightly taller to accommodate the new "notch + pull" design that will replace the notch.
The new report also reiterates other rumors that said Apple may reserve its new chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models while leaving the A15 chip (which currently ships in the iPhone 13 models) in the standard iPhone 14 models.
As for the chip situation, 9to5Mac's sources confirm that there will be two new iPhone 14 models based on the A15 chip, while two others will have a brand new chip. It's worth noting that Apple already has two different versions of the A15 chip, one of which has an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM (used in 13 Pro models).
Apple is also still reportedly working on satellite features for the iPhone. The company was rumored to be working on satellite features for its phone a while back and that work appears to be ongoing.
It's unclear whether the technology will be ready for this year's iPhone, but the company has been testing prototypes that are capable of sending text messages over satellite. That system is internally known by the codename "Stewie."
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in September where it will most likely also reveal the next generation of the Apple Watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fancy new chips are cool but only Apple's Pro iPhones need them
Talk of Apple only putting its hot new A16 chip into the iPhone 14 Pro models has a lot of people hot under the collar. But really, it's a change that makes more sense than you might think. And it's definitely one that Apple shouldn't be afraid of making, no matter how much the silicon junkies shout about it.
Apple partner Foxconn wants to build chips and car parts in Saudi Arabia
Foxconn is reportedly in talks about opening a new $9 billion multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia. The new factory would be able to make "microchips, electric-vehicle components, and other electronics."
Review: It's time for Magception with OtterBox's dual-sided MagSafe battery
OtterBox, a brand known for tough and durable cases, has been getting into the power game recently. Its latest product is a MagSafe battery pack, but is it worth the price?
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.