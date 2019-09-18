A new report from Korean site The Elec (via MacRumors) has reaffirmed its expectation that's been floating about the next iPad Pro. According to the report, LG will supply the time-of-flight sensor that will be included in the 3D sensing rear cameras of the refreshed iPad Pro set to come out in March 2020.

We've heard a similar report before from The Elec back in August, but it seemed unlikely as rumors turned to suggesting a refreshed iPad Pro would come out later this year. The March 2020 release date also doesn't line up with Apple's usual cadence of upgrading its products on one-year cycles.

While the date of the iPad Pro refresh remains unknown, what doesn't is the fact that major camera upgrades are coming for Apple's premiere iPad.

The 3D sensing time-of-flight module, will "recognize the three-dimensional effect, spatial information, and movement of an object by actuating the distance using the time it takes for light emitted from the camera to reflect back."

The Elec goes on to say that it expects LG to supply the time-of-flight sensor for the 2020 iPhones as well.

Apple is expected to hold one last event this fall where it will unveil the long-expected 16-inch MacBook Pro and possibly even the refresh iPad Pro.