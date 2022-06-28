Return To Monkey Island Nintendo Switch JuneSource: Devolver Digital

What you need to know

  • Return to Monkey Island was announced earlier in the year as a collaboration between Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games.
  • At the June 2022 Nintendo Partner Direct, a new gameplay trailer revealed that Return to Monkey Island is a timed Nintendo Switch console exclusive, launching first for Nintendo's handheld later in 2022.
  • This game is a sequel to the 1991 title Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, ignoring other games that were developed in the series.

During the June 2022 Nintendo Partner Direct, which focused on third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch, Devolver Digital showed up with a new look at Return to Monkey Island. We also learned that Return to Monkey Island is a timed Nintendo Switch console exclusive, meaning that when the game launches later in 2022, it'll do so first on Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC.

As shared earlier in the year when the game was announced, Return to Monkey Island is a collaboration being developed by Terrible Toybox in partnership with publisher Devolver Digital and the recently-revived Lucasfilm Games. This game is a proper sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, ignoring games in the series that were developed after that particular title.

This announcement helped round out the news from Nintendo's Partner Direct, which showed a variety of third-party games headed to the Nintendo Switch over the next several months.

