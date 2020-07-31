Fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and sports trainers have been implementing advanced tools like flash reflex technology for years, but it hasn't always been available to average Janes like me. Now with the kids homeschooling and no open gyms in our area, we are finding new ways to improve our exercise and fitness routines. The BlazePod Flash Reflex System has taken our home exercise game to a whole new and unbelievable level. It's incredibly challenging for me, but also provides fun and competitive ways for my kids to work out, which is a win-win for the entire family. It's important to note that while I've been using BlazePods as sort of a replacement for a home gym (since I don't have room for gym equipment), these little light pods are designed to be used for world class sports training. They are useful for hundreds of sport-specific exercises that I cannot even begin to achieve myself, but I'll go more into that later.

Fun fitness for everyone BlazePod Flash Reflex System Bottom Line: You'll get fun, competitive, and challenging fitness training in the form of tough LED light pods. BlazePods can be used to design sophisticated exercise routines and sports training for anyone, from kids to pro athletes. Pros Versatile fitness and sports activities for any level in any environment

Tons of ready-made workouts and customized drill capabilities

Durable, tough, and water-resistant

Intuitive and easy to use Cons Needs more kid-friendly activities

Could use video demonstrations of each exercise $399 at BlazePod

12 pods to train them all BlazePods: Features For those who are unfamiliar with flash reflex training systems, this is an advanced fitness program that is based on a very simple premise - flashing LED light pods. The trick is how you use the pods. They can be programmed via the BlazePod app to complete hundreds of different workout sequences, such as ball dribbling or sprint drills. Of course, to hold up under intense athletic workouts, they have to be built tough. A water-resistant and smash-proof exterior keep it safe despite being tapped, smacked, stomped, punched or otherwise battered. Here's a rundown of basic features:

Flash Reflex System BlazePod Lights Powerful RGB LEDs with 8 color options Durability Water resistant (IP65) and smash-proof, UV protected Connectivity Bluetooth Signal range 40 m Compatibility Connect up to 12 pods to any smartphone using BlazePod app Battery 2-hour charge, up to 8 hours operation Warranty One-year warranty + 14-day money-back guarantee

Although I only use six pods in my home workouts, serious trainers can connect up to 12 BlazePods to run multiple drills at one time. I've used them for cardio and core workouts, speed and endurance drills, as well as cardio and competitive exercises to get my kids moving. In fact, family fitness was my goal when I got the BlazePods, and this system has delivered 100%. In addition to basic fitness workouts, BlazePod offers hundreds of sports-specific drills for everything from basketball and soccer to boxing for physical therapists, athletes, martial artists, and their trainers. There are also plenty of fun group exercises for multiple players to inspire some heathy competition. Exercise drills anywhere, any time BlazePods: What I like

What I love most about BlazePod is the sheer versatility of the training system. You really can use them to train for any sport, no matter your age and ability. While many of the drills are focused towards accomplished athletes and fitness enthusiasts, I have been able to find plenty of workouts that I can adapt for my kids' abilities, as well as my own less-than-athletic capacity for sports. That's another thing - any drill can be customized for the situation and players at hand. You can even design your own workouts from scratch in the Create section of the BlazePod app. You really can use BlazePods to train for any sport, no matter your age and ability. While the BlazePods are a great addition to any gym or training facility, they can also be used at home, in the driveway, or in your yard. Especially if you don't have the room to set up a home gym (like me), BlazePods are a great way to keep up your fitness game without investing in a lot of equipment. Many workouts don't call for any equipment at all besides the occasional ball or resistance band. This worked out great for me, but I did notice plenty of drills that involved pull-up bars, boxing bags, and goals if you're looking for a more gym-centric experience. The durability and water resistance of BlazePods are a definite plus, since my kids use them out in the yard and tend to give them a bit of a beating. I also found the entire system pretty intuitive and easy to use, although there are a few improvements I might suggest, which brings me to my next point. More demonstrations please! BlazePods: What I don't like

While the BlazePod app and pod system are super easy to use, there was one thing I felt was missing - demonstration videos of the exercises. There are tons of exercises readily available in the app, but sometimes I have to read the instructions several times over before I understand what I need to do. Now, if you browse through the BlazePod website you can find videos of many drills, but I don't feel like browsing websites when I'm in the middle of a workout. The app would be a a bit quicker to understand and execute if each drill came with a short video demonstration, even if it was just a quick animated gif of the exercise in action. I'd also like to see a few more exercises and activities that are specifically targeted towards families and kids. There are a lot of workouts that I can adapt to my kids abilities, but I would appreciate a few more activities that are designed with kids in mind. For the average user of BlazePods, however, this might not be a big deal. Bottom Line

4.5 out of 5 Especially in a post-pandemic world where many schools and gyms are still closed, creative workout tools like BlazePods can transform your fitness routine and lifestyle. For me, it's a great way to get my family moving in fun and competitive ways. From backyard fitness competitions to soccer drills, our family is reaching new fitness goals every week with BlazePods. I'd love to see more exercises targeted to kids, but as it is, I can adapt many cardio and competitive workouts to my family's abilities. Of course, these LED light pods are not limited to home workouts. They can also be used in gym and training environments to build professional-level training programs in just about any sport or martial arts activity. Both beginners and advanced athletes can be challenged and improved through sophisticated BlazePod workouts.