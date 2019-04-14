The Ring Alarm Home Security 5-piece standard kit is down to $169 right now at Amazon. The system regularly sells for $199, and has only dropped in price a few times, one of which was during Black Friday. The 8-piece kit is also on sale right now at just $204, which is nearly $65 off its regular price.

Ring's self-install Alarm System is a great way to add a layer of security to your home without entering a crazy contract. It offers 24/7 professional monitoring, without any crazy monthly payments.

Ring's 5-piece kit comes with one base station, one contact sensor, one extender, one keypad, and one motion detector. You'll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It's easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or professionals. If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. It includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. Read more about it through our review.

Right now, you can also grab Ring's popular Video Doorbell Pro for just $199 with a free Echo Dot, which is a savings of about $100 as well.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.