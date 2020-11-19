What you need to know
- Ring has added Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah sounds to its doorbell.
- It has also launched interchangeable holiday faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus.
Ring, the popular home security company, has announced that it is bringing a ton of new chimes to its door bells in order to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah. The new chimes are already available to customers with a Ring Doorbell.
Each time someone shows up at your door and they use the doorbell, the Ring can play a number of differ holiday sounds or songs. Customers can choose from the following sounds in order add some festive spirit to their doorbell:
- Deck the Halls
- Elves
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Hark the Herald Angels Sing
- Ho Ho Ho!
- Jingle Bells
- Silent Night
- Sleigh Bells
- I Have a Little Dreidel
- Ma'oz Tzur
- Oh Hanukkah
To get one of the new chimes, follow the steps below:
To download the new Chime tone, open the Ring app to download and save the file, listed under audio settings for the device you'd like to connect. Don't have a Chime or Chime Pro? You can still choose to have the chimes to let you know someone is at your door by setting your Ring notification tone on your smartphone. Find instructions on how to change your Ring alert tones here.
The company has also rolled out a Thanksgiving Turkey chime in order to celebrate Thanksgiving next week. Ring has also launched some new interchangeable holiday faceplates to add some unique decoration to your doorbell. The faceplates work with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
The new faceplates cost $14.99 and are available to purchase directly from Ring's website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!