Ring, the popular home security company, has announced that it is bringing a ton of new chimes to its door bells in order to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah. The new chimes are already available to customers with a Ring Doorbell.

Each time someone shows up at your door and they use the doorbell, the Ring can play a number of differ holiday sounds or songs. Customers can choose from the following sounds in order add some festive spirit to their doorbell:

Deck the Halls

Elves

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Ho Ho Ho!

Jingle Bells

Silent Night

Sleigh Bells

I Have a Little Dreidel

Ma'oz Tzur

Oh Hanukkah

To get one of the new chimes, follow the steps below:

To download the new Chime tone, open the Ring app to download and save the file, listed under audio settings for the device you'd like to connect. Don't have a Chime or Chime Pro? You can still choose to have the chimes to let you know someone is at your door by setting your Ring notification tone on your smartphone. Find instructions on how to change your Ring alert tones here.

The company has also rolled out a Thanksgiving Turkey chime in order to celebrate Thanksgiving next week. Ring has also launched some new interchangeable holiday faceplates to add some unique decoration to your doorbell. The faceplates work with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.