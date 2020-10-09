What you need to know
- Roborock's S4 Max robot vacuum is available now, priced at $429.
- It can climb higher than before, helping it climb onto rugs and carpets.
- It also has a bigger dustbin so won't need to be emptied as often.
Roborock has a new robot vacuum out today, with the S4 Max now available for $429. It's an iteration on the previous models but with some of the previous pain points experienced by exiting users now fixed.
As someone who uses a couple of robot vacuums, there are some problems that always, always pop up. One of those is an inability at times to climb onto a rug, and the other is constantly emptying the dustbin. Both of those issues have been worked on with the S4 Max.
This new model, launching exclusively on Amazon October 9th, is an effective and smart cleaning solution for both floors and carpets. It solves multiple consumer pain points, adding better climbing capability than earlier models, a larger dustbin, and two-level home mapping!
All the usual features are present and correct, too. Those include an app that lets users save maps and block off areas they don't want to be cleaned as well as the ability to change the level of suction that will be used in specific rooms. Pretty impressive stuff.
Users can easily customize their cleaning routine by time and room all from the app, without hardware add-ons. The model's Automatic Room Recognition allows S4 Max to automatically identify each room in the house, allowing users to define the exact sequence they want rooms cleaned, and even what level of suction to use in each room. An example of customization available with these features: Users can schedule a daily cleaning of their kitchen after breakfast every morning at full power!
You can order your own Roborock S4 Max right now for $429, direct from Amazon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Survivalists, by the people behind Worms, comes to Apple Arcade today
There's a new game available for Apple Arcade subscribers across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. And it looks like it could be one of the best.
Accessory maker Nomad is donating 1 million masks to communities in need
Nomad is best known for making some great accessories but now it's turning its attention to something even more important – medical supplies.
Big money! High-end AirPods Studio to cost $599, launch in November
AirPods Studio, as we've seen them so far, are going to cost big, big money. But a Sport variant might be more reasonably priced.
Pick the best Eufy RoboVac for you with our handy guide
Eufy makes some pretty compelling robotic vacuums and there are a lot to choose from. With a vast difference between the lower end, more affordable models and the smarter, connected, high end options, there are many factors to consider when deciding which model would be best for your household. We have compared the best of Eufy's RoboVac range here so you can find the right one for you.