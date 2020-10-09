Roborock has a new robot vacuum out today, with the S4 Max now available for $429. It's an iteration on the previous models but with some of the previous pain points experienced by exiting users now fixed.

As someone who uses a couple of robot vacuums, there are some problems that always, always pop up. One of those is an inability at times to climb onto a rug, and the other is constantly emptying the dustbin. Both of those issues have been worked on with the S4 Max.