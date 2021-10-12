Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Ross Young: New MacBook Pro 'confirmed' to feature miniLED display

Ross Young is super confident about this one.
16 Inch M1x Macbook Pro ConceptSource: Antonio De Rosa (MacBook concept)

What you need to know

  • Display analyst Ross Young has posted some potential info about the upcoming MacBook Pro models.
  • The analyst says that the new displays will feature "oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates."
  • Young says that at least miniLED display technology is "100% confirmed."

Today, Apple announced that it will be hosting another virtual event this fall on Monday, October 18. The event is expected to feature the announcement of the long-rumored redesign to the MacBook Pro.

Ahead of the event, display analyst Ross Young has posted some potential information about what to expect from the new MacBook Pro models. Young said that the new models will feature "oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates." The analyst went further to say that miniLED displays are "100% confirmed."

Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro's and MacBook Pro's - LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology - oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed.

Apple is expected to announce a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that not only features an upgrade to the display but a full redesign as well. It is also anticipated to feature the rumored M1X processor, the removal of the Touch Bar, and the return of some beloved ports like the HDMI and SD card slot.

Apple's October event will kick off on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 AM PDT. You can tune into the event on Apple's website, YouTube, or in the Apple TV app.

