A new rumor suggests that iOS 14 will be compatible with every device that currently supports iOS 13, going as far back as the iPhone 6S.

According to the Israeli outlet The Verifier:

The leaks when it comes to the design of the system have been observed in a number of files that were leaked from an early development version of the system that was leaked in February and built last December. Today we can confirm that according to evidence we found in the early development code of iOS 14 and from a trusted source from the system development process, that Apple does indeed intend to continue to support all iPhones running the iOS 13. Of course, this is happy news for Quite a few users. (Translated)

If true, the news means that the next version of iOS will be available to customers who still own the iPhone 6S, which was released in September of 2015 and is nearly 5 years old, as well as the iPod Touch (7th generation). The report notes that this is the last update the iPhone 6S and the original iPhone SE will get, after which Apple plans to "completely discontinue support for the older iPhones."

French outlet iPhonesoft.fr previously reported back in January that, as per The Verifier's latest report, iOS 14 would be compatible with all devices which currently run iOS 13.

Apple is expected to debut its new operating system at WWDC, which begins on June 22.