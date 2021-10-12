Rumor: New MacBook Pro to feature 1080p camera, base 16GB of RAM

Earlier today, Apple announced that it will host a virtual event in October.

Ahead of the event, Apple leaker Dylan has posted a series of tweets that predicts what people can expect from the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that the company is anticipated to announce at the event. In addition to all of the information we've heard so far, Dylan says that we can expect the new models to feature a 1080p webcam and that both the 14-inch and 16-inch models will have the same base configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick

In addition, the leaker matched up with other rumors and said that the laptop will ditch the Touch Bar and add back the HDMI and SD card ports.

There will be no more Touch Bar.

We will be getting HDMI, SD Card Slot, and MagSafe on these MacBook Pro's.

Support for more than 1 display is coming as well.

Apple will host its October event on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM PDT. You can tune in to watch the event on Apple's website, YouTube, or the Apple TV app.